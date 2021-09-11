McLean Foundation Announces $1,000,000 Investment in Local Health Care

Press release from Providence Northern California:. The McLean Foundation and Providence Redwood Memorial Foundation (PRMF) [yesterday] announced a partnership for major investment in health care in the Eel River Valley with a gift of $1,000,000. Most of this commitment from the McLean Foundation will go towards the planning and renovation of patient care areas at Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and will also support expanded cancer care at Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka. This lead gift for the Centennial Campaign will begin with renovation of the MedSurg Unit and support planning for a new Intensive Care Unit at Redwood Memorial Hospital (RMH).