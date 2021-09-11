NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed pro...

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of Cumberland, Maryland will be received at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Cumberland, Maryland 21502, until but not after 2:00 p.m., local time, on 10/6/2021. Proposals will be publicly opened and read at 2:30 p.m. on that date in City Hall Council Chambers. All proposals must be submitted in duplicate in a sealed envelope, plainly marked on the outside thereof,