Weyerhaeuser grant program gives $2,500 to Magnolia Junior Charity League

Magnolia Junior Charity League has received a Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund Grant in the amount of $2,500 to go toward the league’s Backpack and Food Pantry program. “We are so thankful to Weyerhaeuser for this grant. Through our Backpack and Food Pantry program, we are able to help get healthy snacks and meals to children who need it. With this grant we are able to continue this program to help the children of Columbia County,” said Bonnie Keith, MJCL Public Relations chair.