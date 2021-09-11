CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia, AR

Weyerhaeuser grant program gives $2,500 to Magnolia Junior Charity League

magnoliareporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnolia Junior Charity League has received a Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund Grant in the amount of $2,500 to go toward the league’s Backpack and Food Pantry program. “We are so thankful to Weyerhaeuser for this grant. Through our Backpack and Food Pantry program, we are able to help get healthy snacks and meals to children who need it. With this grant we are able to continue this program to help the children of Columbia County,” said Bonnie Keith, MJCL Public Relations chair.

www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, AR
County
Columbia County, AR
Magnolia, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Society
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Backpack And Food Pantry#Mjcl Public Relations

Comments / 0

Community Policy