Drought Forces Closure of Shasta Valley Wildlife Area to Waterfowl Hunting; Other Northeastern Waterfowl Properties Impacted by Water Shortages
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced that the Shasta Valley Wildlife Area in Siskiyou County will be closed to waterfowl hunting for the entirety of the 2021-22 season as a result of lost wetlands and waterfowl habitat due to drought conditions.kymkemp.com
