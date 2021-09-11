CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siskiyou County, CA

Drought Forces Closure of Shasta Valley Wildlife Area to Waterfowl Hunting; Other Northeastern Waterfowl Properties Impacted by Water Shortages

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced that the Shasta Valley Wildlife Area in Siskiyou County will be closed to waterfowl hunting for the entirety of the 2021-22 season as a result of lost wetlands and waterfowl habitat due to drought conditions.

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Hunting License#Cdfw#Fleming#Modoc
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
State
California State
City
Butte Valley, CA
City
Shasta, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy