Singer scheduled to start for Royals at Twins

Mondesi goes yard and Isbel gives them the lead late. The Royals got a solid start by Kris Bubic, a home run by Adalberto Mondesi, and a three-hit day from Whit Merrifield, but it took a clutch hit by rookie Kyle Isbel late to give them a 5-3 win to take the series from the Twins. Bubic gave up three runs (two earned), allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out six in 5 2⁄3 innings. Domingo Tapia, Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont, and Scott Barlow would toss goose eggs the rest of the game to give the lineup a chance to win it late. Like last night’s game, both teams scored in the first. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a double, and Nicky Lopez followed up with an infield single, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Salvador Perez drove in his 105th run of the year with a sac fly to score Whit and make it 1-0 Royals. In the bottom of the inning, it was Byron Buxton once again kick-starting the offense with a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO