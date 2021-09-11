CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer scheduled to start for Royals at Twins

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals (64-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-79, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -134, Royals +114; over/under is 9...

