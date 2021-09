Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has focused on preparing his side for the high-intensity challenge posed by Leeds as he gets ready for his first experience of a fan-filled Elland Road.Both matches last season against Marcelo Bielsa’s side were tough encounters; the Reds prevailing in a thrilling 4-3 opening-day home victory against the Premier League newcomers before being held to a 1-1 draw in the run-in which looked to have dented their top-four hopes.Klopp has been working on a plan to combat Leeds’ pressure game but with so little time to do so with the full squad because of the international...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO