East Saint Louis, IL

Three men are now charged in the shootings of seven people in East St. Louis

By Carolyn P. Smith, Belleville News-Democrat
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 11—Three men have been charged with shooting seven people Thursday in East St. Louis, the Illinois State Police announced Friday night. Lorenzo W. Bruce Jr., 32, of Madison; Cartez R. Beard, 30, of Cahokia Heights; and Deangelo M. Higgs, 35, of East St. Louis, were each charged with seven counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a weapon, state police said in a release. The charges were issued by the Office of the St. Clair County State's Attorney.

