Three men are now charged in the shootings of seven people in East St. Louis
Sep. 11—Three men have been charged with shooting seven people Thursday in East St. Louis, the Illinois State Police announced Friday night. Lorenzo W. Bruce Jr., 32, of Madison; Cartez R. Beard, 30, of Cahokia Heights; and Deangelo M. Higgs, 35, of East St. Louis, were each charged with seven counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a weapon, state police said in a release. The charges were issued by the Office of the St. Clair County State's Attorney.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0