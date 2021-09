The Red Lake County Rebels started the season last week with a tough 41-24 loss to Polk County West in Climax last Thursday night. The Rebels will try to get back to even win/loss mark when they play game two of their schedule this afternoon at Red Lake against the Warriors. The Warriors were unable to score a point last Thursday at New York Mills in a 43-0 loss. The Section 8A football game will be at 4:00 PM this afternoon and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 3:30 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.

9 DAYS AGO