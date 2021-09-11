Comedian John Mulaney Reveals His Girlfriend Oliva Munn Is Expecting Their First Child

The "Dickinson" star detailed how he met the future mother of his child while noting that his significant other is a "wonderful woman" who has been his rock.

John Mulaney appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday, September 7, and revealed his love Oliva Munn is pregnant while recalling the events of their newfound romance that began three months ago:

“I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

BABY NEWS!

Mulaney continued: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” he said.

The 39-year-old noted how the "Buddy Games" actress greatly supported him throughout his challenging year, including a drug relapse and rehabilitation.

The writer and producer explained Munn, 41, and their unborn child helped save him from himself during his early days of his recovery.

The couple's relationship was first reported by People back in May, and since then, they have been spotted enjoying the summer together.

OUT & ABOUT

The lovebirds were seen out and about on a lunch date at Rick's Drive In & Out in LA in June while wining and dining at an outdoor table on a sunny day.

A source close to the celebrity duo shared that they had a good time laughing and talking and genuinely enjoyed each other's company.

OUTLOOK ON LIFE

Before meeting Mulaney, Munn got candid about her outlook on life with kids and marriage in an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2019.

She shared she had two cats and two dogs and noted they were already more than enough, adding she was already in her happily ever after.

At the time, Munn said if there ever were a desire to have kids or get married, they would have to add to her life. She and Mulaney first connected socially several years ago but remained friendly.

Before she met him, she was dating her long-time partner Aaron Rodgers, but the duo parted ways in 2017. On the other hand, Mulaney was previously married to Annamarie Tendler and the former couple divorced in May 2021.