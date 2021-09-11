CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian John Mulaney Reveals His Girlfriend Oliva Munn Is Expecting Their First Child

By Gaone Pule
The "Dickinson" star detailed how he met the future mother of his child while noting that his significant other is a "wonderful woman" who has been his rock.

John Mulaney appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday, September 7, and revealed his love Oliva Munn is pregnant while recalling the events of their newfound romance that began three months ago:

“I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUK6u_0bsvIUgP00

BABY NEWS!

Mulaney continued: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” he said.

The 39-year-old noted how the "Buddy Games" actress greatly supported him throughout his challenging year, including a drug relapse and rehabilitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POzEo_0bsvIUgP00

The writer and producer explained Munn, 41, and their unborn child helped save him from himself during his early days of his recovery.

The couple's relationship was first reported by People back in May, and since then, they have been spotted enjoying the summer together.

OUT & ABOUT

The lovebirds were seen out and about on a lunch date at Rick's Drive In & Out in LA in June while wining and dining at an outdoor table on a sunny day.

A source close to the celebrity duo shared that they had a good time laughing and talking and genuinely enjoyed each other's company.

OUTLOOK ON LIFE

Before meeting Mulaney, Munn got candid about her outlook on life with kids and marriage in an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2019.

She shared she had two cats and two dogs and noted they were already more than enough, adding she was already in her happily ever after.

At the time, Munn said if there ever were a desire to have kids or get married, they would have to add to her life. She and Mulaney first connected socially several years ago but remained friendly.

Before she met him, she was dating her long-time partner Aaron Rodgers, but the duo parted ways in 2017. On the other hand, Mulaney was previously married to Annamarie Tendler and the former couple divorced in May 2021.

Comments / 0

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn announce pregnancy as comedian's Philly residency nears

An eventful year for comedian John Mulaney just took another sharp turn with an announcement this week that he and actress Olivia Munn are expecting a baby together. Mulaney, 39, revealed the big news during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," where the stand-up explained that his relationship with Munn deepened after he spent a few months in rehab for cocaine and alcohol addiction last winter. Mulaney finalized his divorce with his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, in July.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
John Mulaney & Olivia Munn ARE Expecting First Baby Together! Hear John's Story Of Relapse, Recovery, & Romance

In the immortal words of Lizzo: all the rumors are true!. It isn’t often the case with celebs, but word on the street has proved remarkably accurate about John Mulaney. The comedian has kept things fairly private in his post-rehab dating life, but reports on his new relationship with Olivia Munn back in May proved to be true. More recently, a telling photo of the actress raised eyebrows that the couple might be expecting a baby together — and that hunch turned out to be correct as well.
Late-Night Laughs: As Audiences Return & Summer Ends, Variety Talk Shows Find New Energy & Momentum

Stephen Colbert bounded on to the stage of The Late Show on September 7 with a new look. The comedian was rocking a new moustache as well as a rejuvenated energy. Colbert said it was “lovely to be back” and joked that exec producer Chris Licht thought his new facial hair would lose him viewers. A year ago, Licht’s voice would have been one of the only sounds audible, but this time, his reply somewhat drowned out by the raucous noise of a live studio audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. The host has been back in front of a crowd since...
What is Mendeecees Harris' net worth? Job explored

Mendeecees Harris is known for appearing on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop. Fans have questions about his net worth, job and marriage. The reality TV star is part of LAHH, which follows cast members’ lives as they try to make it in the hip hop industry. His marriage with Yandy...
These Are the 3 People Alex Trebek Suggested to Replace Him on "Jeopardy!"

Amid the news that Jeopardy! is still looking for a new permanent host, a video has resurfaced with a couple suggestions from the beloved former host himself. In 2018, Alex Trebek gave two Jeopardy! host suggestions during an interview with OBJECTified, a show that was hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. And while Trebek joked in the past that Betty White should be the host after him, his suggestions in the 2018 video are more serious.
North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

As fans know, the 8-year-old never misses out on an opportunity to call out momma Kim Kardashian, and it was certainly no different this time around. On Wednesday, North savagely pointed out that she sounds totally different in social media videos while promoting the subscription box BoxyCharm for a sponsored post on Instagram Stories. When the eldest daughter asked in the clip why she changed her voice, the 40-year-old reality star replied:
Fox News host accidentally reveals that co-host is pregnant on live television

Things got a little awkward Wednesday on Fox News’s The Five, when Dana Perino coaxed co-host Jessica Tarlov into announcing her pregnancy that, up until then, had not been made public. At the time, they were talking about new things they had all done during the pandemic. Jesse Watters spoke about having a baby and writing a book. Then Perino turned to Tarlov.
Bobby Brown’s Daughter La’Princia Brown Ties the Knot

Bobby Brown has suffered much tragedy in his life but this past week he was able to celebrate his daughter La’Princia Brown who tied the knot with her longtime beau. La’Princia looking beautiful in a traditional all-white wedding gown, married media personality Eddie Ray with her R&B dad by her side, her stepmom Alicia Etheredge-Brown and her family and siblings in tow.
Rapper Woadie2Live Killed, Allegedly Shot Dead By Rapper Bandman Fari

Rapper Woadie2Live Allegedly Shot & Killed By Rapper Bandman Fari. Rapper Woadie2Live Dies after he was allegedly shot by another rapper Bandman Far. According to authorities, Woadie2live was killed in a shooting. The rapper hasn’t been active on his social media since September 4. However, prior to his death, Woadie2Live...
‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
