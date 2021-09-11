Amelia & Delilah Hamlin to Launch Additions to Mom's Rinna Beauty Makeup Line

Lisa Rinna has joined the likes of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner in the cosmetics industry. The “RHOBH” star will also enlist her model daughters to help with the Rinna Beauty brand.

Lisa Rinna was one of the first actresses who was candid about getting lip fillers, even before they were popular. As a result, it is completely on-brand that the self-proclaimed “lip pioneer” has her own cosmetics line.

Rinna Beauty launched its first collection of neutral-toned lip kits last November. Now, the “Days Of Our Lives” alum is looking to expand her offering with the help of her daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin.

Lisa Rinna is famous for her larger-than-life personality and even larger-filled lips. The reality TV star officially capitalized on her iconic look by launching Rinna Beauty last year, streamlining the brand’s focus on lips.

Rinna Beauty lip kits include lipstick, lip liner, and lip gloss trio; however, all items are available to purchase individually. The “RHOBH” star even spoke to Forbes about her new venture, revealing why the concept works for her:

“Because my lips have had their own career, it just seems like the normal path to take to create a lipstick line. It seems like a no-brainer to me.”

In addition to revealing her inspiration to start the cosmetic line, Rinna also shared plans to expand her offering. As a result, the TV personality has enlisted her stunning model daughters to help her execute her line’s evolution.

Amelia and Delilah Hamlin are best known for their stints in the fashion industry. Both young women have been models for years, thanks to their striking genes from Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin.

The eldest, Delilah, has walked the runway for Dolce and Gabbana, Good American, and Pleasure State lingerie. Younger sister, Amelia, has also graced the runway for brands such as The Blonds and Dennis Basso.

There is no denying that the Hamlin sisters are stunning, and their proud mother cannot help but share that with the world. When asked about why she has chosen to partner with her daughters, Rinna gushed about the pair:

“All jokes aside, I just think they’re so fabulous. Nobody has more beautiful lips than my girls, and I thought how fun to have them do their own lip kits.”

The Hamlin sisters will help expand their mother’s line by creating lip kits based on their aesthetics. Amelia’s lip kit will be available in a pink hue, and Delilah’s will adopt a nude tone.

Both sisters have expressed excitement for being able to help with the creative process of their mom’s brand. Their enthusiasm is fantastic since Rinna has expressed a desire to continue working with her daughters on the line.

Her goal is to leverage her daughter’s personas, following, and youthfulness to expand Rinna Beauty’s demographic reach. Fans will see how that plays out with the Hamlin sisters’ lip kit release coming this fall.