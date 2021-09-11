Another Grey Sloan Alum Returns for 'Greys Anatomy' Season 18

Fans of "Greys Anatomy" may have thought that last season’s alumni cameos could not be beaten. However, the series network has proven otherwise with the return of yet another Grey Sloan alum.

“Greys Anatomy” is the longest-running medical drama in television history for a reason. The ABC primetime show never ceases to surprise audiences, no matter how long it has been on the air.

In the last season, writers brought back several former cast members for a series of flashback sequences. Now, the show is bringing back more cast members for the new season to shake things up again.

It has barely been a week since Kate Walsh and ABC announced Dr. Addison’s return, and “Greys” fans are already getting another surprise. The network has confirmed the return of yet another doctor who left Grey Sloan.

Abigail Spencer will reprise her role as Dr. Megan Hunt in season 18. Spencer was last seen in the 20th episode of season 15, where she happily plays with her on-screen son and fiance on a beach on the West Coast.

Spencer’s character was brought onto the series in season 14 after being presumed dead in previous seasons. Dr. Megan Hunt is Kevin McKidd’s character, Dr. Owen Hunt’s sister who also served in the army.

When writers first brought Spencer onto “Greys Anatomy,” she was being treated for a bomb wound. However, her character’s reunion with her on-screen brother is what had fans drawn to her presence truly.

Unfortunately, the reunion was cut short, with Spencer only appearing in a total of six episodes between seasons 14 and 15. Luckily, the show has been full of surprises lately, and one of them is this amazing return.

Spencer’s recasting news corresponded with the show’s first official promotional clip for the upcoming season. The promo alludes to this season being full of even more surprises as it dramatically teases:

“Brace yourself for one helluva return.”

In the clip, audiences are introduced to a mystery accident victim who is a white male. The reactions given by Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman in the clip insinuate that the mystery character may be a familiar face.

As a result, fans have theorized who the mystery character could be using the information shared over the past few weeks. Some have concluded that the mystery man may be Martin Henderson’s, Dr. Nathan Riggs.

If the fan theory is correct, that would explain Spencer’s return since her character is Riggs’ fiance. In fact, Spencer’s return as Dr. Megan Hunt is the piece of information used to hypothesize Riggs’ comeback.

Should Henderson returns in the upcoming season, four familiar faces will be returning to the show. Kate Burton has also been confirmed to return as Meridith Grey’s late mother Ellis in the upcoming season.

The "Greys Anatomy" season 18 premiere will air on 30 September at 9 p.m. Actors that will not be returning to reprise their roles this season include Jesse Williams, Giacomo Gianniotti, and Grey Germann.