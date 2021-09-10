In Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, a seven-foot-tall statue of Bob Marley was unveiled.
In Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, a seven-foot-tall statue of Bob Marley was unveiled. In Liverpool, a seven-foot-high statue of Bob Marley was unveiled. The statue was inaugurated on Jamaica Street on September 9 in a ceremony presided over by Levi Tafari, Liverpool’s Urban Griot, as part of the Positive Vibration Festival of Reggae’s annual celebrations, which are taking place this weekend.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0