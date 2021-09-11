CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

'I want to fly one of those': KC-46A tanker and F-22 Raptor pilots live their dreams

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 11—While the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying overhead this week have gained much of the attention, many other planes are part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show, either performing in the air or as part of the on-ground demonstrations. Up to 40,000 people or more are expected...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force Academy unveils new laboratory with flight simulators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, the Air Force Academy unveiled a new $9.5 million simulator to help better prepare cadets for the future. Lt. General Rich Clark, the superintendent for the Academy, was one of the first to see the campus' latest upgrade, the multi-domain laboratory. "I think what it does for them is The post Air Force Academy unveils new laboratory with flight simulators appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AFP

'Flying Tiger' ace WW2 pilot dies at 103

An ace US fighter pilot and one of the last surviving members of the swashbuckling "Flying Tigers" who fought the Japanese for Nationalist China during World War Two has died at 103, friends and colleagues announced Thursday. The Flying Tigers operated out of Burma in the early 1940s in support of Kuomintang leader Chiang Kai-shek against the Japanese, conducting dangerous missions over occupied China and shooting down hundreds of enemy bombers. They initially operated as mercenaries with the tacit support of the US government, given Washington's official neutrality towards Imperial Japan before the Pearl Harbor attacks in late 1941. Serving under the legendary lieutenant general Claire Chennault between 1943 and 1944, Stephen Bonner flew "five confirmed and five probable aerial victories and additionally was credited with damaging two more fighters and bombers," Jeff Green, Chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, told AFP.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
generalaviationnews.com

Italian pilot flies through twin tunnels

Just after dawn on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, professional race and stunt pilot Dario Costa of Italy wrote a new chapter in aviation history as he flew a plane through the narrow confines of two enclosed automobile tunnels just outside Istanbul, Turkey. In near-darkness, Costa executed a tricky takeoff inside...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
localdvm.com

“I Was Flying Air-Force One on 9/11”

If you were alive, you remember where you were on September 11th, 2001. Scott Goodwin was one of the pilots on Air Force One on that tragic day 20 years ago. DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander spoke to the Retired Lt Col and heard firsthand, what it was like being thousands of feet in the sky with the Commander-in-chief, while our country was being attacked.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Military Aircraft#F 22 Raptor#U S Air#Air Conditioning#Pease Capt#Stratham#Security Forces#The Air Force#The U S Air Forces#Operation Copper Arrow#Navy#Marines#Ac
Seacoast Online

Part of the performance after all: F-22 Raptors jets flying in today for Pease air show

PORTSMOUTH — The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors will be the first jets you hear today. The F-22 Raptors will perform this weekend after all. Originally announced to perform when the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show debuted its lineup, the Raptor demonstration was later pulled from the show's lineup because of a scheduling conflict. But just days ago it was announced they would indeed make the trip to Pease.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Enid News and Eagle

Maintainers keep the F-22 in the fight

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — When a car doesn’t run properly, it gets taken to a mechanic. When a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor needs a check, there isn’t time to send it to a shop. That’s where aircraft maintainers from the 1st Fighter Wing, 192nd Wing, and 1st Maintenance Squadron make their living.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Defense One

The Marines Are Looking for a Few Older People

The Marines are looking for a few older people—at least, a few years older than typical recruits. That’s because the Corps will need troops with new combinations of tech skills and mature judgment to meet the challenges and threats expected by 2030, according to the service’s trainer-in-chief. “If we think...
MILITARY
CBS Boston

Billerica Moving Company To Pay Air Force Sergeant $60,000 For Auctioning Off Possessions While He Served Overseas

BOSTON (CBS)  – A Billerica moving and storage company has agreed to pay $60,000 to an Air Force Technical Sergeant for auctioning off his belongings while he served overseas. The Justice Department sued Father & Son Moving & Storage last year because it didn’t get a court order before it auctioned off everything in two storage units belonging to the unidentified Technical Sergeant. Federal authorities said that’s illegal under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). Prosecutors said the sergeant told a Father & Son agent that he was in the military and wore his Air Force uniform while company workers packed up...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy