The Detroit Tigers managed just three hits in this one as the Rays beat up on Casey Mize and Bryan Garcia to even the series at a game apiece. It just wasn’t the Tigers day. Casey Mize was due for another short outing, but this wasn’t quite what manager A.J. Hinch had in mind. After a scoreless first, Mize allowed a pair of triples to Joey Wendle and Kevin Kiermaier as the Rays pushed three runs across in the second inning. The long inning would be Mize’s last.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO