CLEVELAND -- Eight no-hit innings were enough for Corbin Burnes, so Josh Hader finished the job. With Burnes’ pitch count elevated by his strikeout count, the National League Cy Young Award candidate was not sent out for the ninth on Saturday at Progressive Field. But his dominant effort owned the night, and Hader, one of the game’s great closers, put the final touches on the Brewers’ first no-hitter since 1987 in a 3-0 victory over Cleveland.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO