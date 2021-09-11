CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition gameplay

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameplay has surfaced for Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition, a Metroidvania/point-and-click adventure hybrid. The title just made it to Switch this week. Being a student of mystical arts is hard work, doubly so if you are Belle MacFae – a freshman student at Hagmore School of Magic. The teachers and the staff are mean, her friends are few, and her grades suck. Worst of all – Belle has a tendency to be at exactly the wrong place at exactly the worst of times. Like tonight, for example, when she stayed up late to practice her fire magic, but instead got framed for upsetting an ancient ritual. And what better way is there to punish an unlucky first-year student, than to charge her with an impossible task on the worst night of the year? Re-create the Walpurgisnacht Brew, or be expelled, and with all manner of spooks taking over the school, expulsion is starting to sound better by the minute.

nintendoeverything.com

interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: The Music of Gareth Coker

Composer Gareth Coker has written acclaimed videogame scores for Ori and the Blind Forest, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and many more. On Gameplay this week, we’ll talk with Gareth and hear his music performed by ensembles ranging from small chamber groups to a huge 93-pc orchestra!. Join us for this adventure...
MUSIC
nintendoeverything.com

Armed Emeth Switch gameplay

Armed Emeth, Kemco and Hit-Point’s latest Switch RPG, has received a new gameplay video. The game landed on the eShop this week. Valess, a boy earning petty cash in a commune of drifters is suddenly met by Lock, a stand-alone golem. Upon discovering that the leader of a criminal organization has an enormous bounty on his head, Valess receives a golem of his own from Lock and decides to join him on an adventure into the unknown where numerous bounties await. Thus begins their journey of grit and oil across several continents!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse gameplay

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse, an 8-bit platform adventure, has received the gameplay. Eastasiasoft and Galope brought the game to Switch this week. Take the role young summoner apprentice Ravva as she calls upon her 4 unique companions in a desperate struggle against the Cyclops Lord! After Ravva’s mother is suddenly stripped of her summoning powers and inflicted with a terrible curse, Ravva is faced with the perilous task of saving her and restoring peace to their homeland. Traverse dark forests, desolate wastelands and spooky castle halls, using the talents of your unusual minions to cast elemental spells and clear away obstacles. Merciless enemies under the Cyclops Lord’s command will try to stop little Ravva at every turn, but with enough wit and determination, she will prevail!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Astroneer official Switch gameplay video

Astroneer was officially confirmed for Switch a few weeks ago. While we did receive a trailer at the time, System Era Softworks actually came out with another video focusing on gameplay that flew under the radar. In case you missed it, here’s an overview for Astroneer with additional details:. Explore...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Apsulov: End of Gods gameplay

We now have gameplay from the Switch version of Apsulov: End of Gods, Digerati and Angry Demon Studio’s future Viking horror and sci-fi adventure title. Learn more about the game with the following overview:. Apsulov: End of Gods is a future Viking horror and sci-fi adventure unlike any other. The...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Golf Club: Wasteland gameplay

Golf Club: Wasteland just landed on Switch this week, and we now have a proper look at the title with fresh gameplay. Publisher Untold Tales and developer Demagog Studio put out the release on Friday. Learn more about Golf Club: Wasteland with the following overview:. Urban Wasteland Adventure Golf. The...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Magister gameplay

The Magister made it to Switch this week following its original announcement last October, and we now have gameplay. The title officially released on September 2. Check out the following overview for The Magister, a murder-mystery card-battler RPG:. Build and customise your deck to fight in battles, or use ‘Tactical...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Midnight Suns Gameplay Revealed

Marvel’s Midnight Suns recently got its official reveal trailer, and now we have even more information on what gameplay is going to look like when players get their hands on the game. Firaxis, the game’s developer, has previously worked on the king of top-down strategy: X-Com, so it should be no surprise that Midnight Suns will take a similar approach to combat, though there are some major differences to cover. First and foremost, the heroes will use a deck of cards to draw and use their attacks. These cards will have dozens of different effects, from straight-forward attacks to team buffing abilities, and players will be able to build and modify their decks for each individual playable character, which Firaxis explains will help to differentiate the heroes and highlight their unique strengths and weaknesses.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Take a Look at Forspoken Gameplay

Sony gave gamers a closer look at the action RPG Forspoken during the PlayStation Showcase today. The trailer delves into the story and the gameplay. Forspoken is an action RPG where you will take on the role of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia. As Frey, you will embark on a thrilling, other-worldly adventure and face treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind the unknown land of Athia and awaken something much more from within.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

In Sound Mind gameplay trailer

Publisher Modus Games and developer We Create Stuff are back with a new gameplay trailer for In Sound Mind, their first-person psychological horror experience that was announced for Switch back in February. The video walks players through many of the puzzles and environments they’ll encounter as they dive into the psyches of varied individuals.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Espgaluda II Switch gameplay

Live Wire brought another classic shoot ’em up to Switch this week in the form of Espgaluda II, and gameplay is now available. As a reminder, the title just made it out on September 9. We have the following overview for Espgaluda II:. Story. Galuda is a biological weapon that...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubiquity - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers Ubiquity, the second "prologue" mission of Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Ubiquity Mission Start 01:20 - Cutscene Explaining The Loop And Your Mission 03:50 - Go To Wenjie's Lab for Residuum Research (The Complex - Afternoon) 07:43 - Wenjie Fight Begins 18:10 - Activate The Experiment 21:10 - Ubiquity Mission Complete For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Fire Emblem Heroes announces Abyss & Múspell summoning event

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have unveiled the latest summoning event for Fire Emblem Heroes, Abyss & Múspell. It will include Yuri: Ashen Valiant (voiced by Alejandro Saab and art by Saori Toyota), Constance: Fallen Noble (voiced by Kristen Day, art by yoshihisa), Hapi: Drawn-Out Sigh (voiced by Christine Marie Cabanos, art by Hirooka Masaki), and Múspell: Flame God (voiced by Jason Charles Miller, art by Suzuhito Yasuda). A new story chapter, “Deceit” is planned as well.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Star Wars: Hunters delayed to 2022, cinematic trailer

Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed and will no longer be releasing this year as originally planned. It will now launch sometime in 2022. Zynga and Lucasfilm Games provided an update today with the latest details, and also debuted a new cinematic trailer. Here’s the full rundown:. Welcome to The...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Cruis’n Blast

It’s genuinely challenging for me to recall the last time I experienced a game that’s as comprehensively absurd – and so confident in embracing said absurdity – as Cruis’n Blast. While delivering arcade-style racing in what’s perhaps its purest, most straightforward form, Cruis’n Blast simultaneously feels like what would happen if an energy drink company hired a group of obnoxious teenage boys to design a video game. It’s ridiculous, over-the-top fun that never takes itself even remotely seriously, and I loved every minute of it.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Adventure horror cooking game Happy’s Humble Burger Farm coming to Switch

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm is in the works for Switch, publisher tinyBuild and developer Scythe Dev Team confirmed today. It’s currently targeting release for Q4 2021. Happy’s Humble Burger Farm is a first-person adventure horror cooking simulator. It follows the free itch.io title Happy’s Humble Burger Barn, which released in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) trailer

Bandai Namco has readied a new trailer to show off Gogeta (DB Super) in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The character is set to join the game this fall. Gogeta (DB Super) will be included in Legendary Pack 2. Jiren (Full Power) will come in the same DLC drop. Here’s the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon vol. 094 – Clotho

The latest demon trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V is in from Atlus, and we now have a look at Clotho. It has been a prominent creature in the series since Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne. Here’s more on Clotho, courtesy of the Megami Tensei Wiki:. Clotho is the youngest...
VIDEO GAMES

