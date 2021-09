In the days following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, a few heroes emerged amid a chaotic narrative. One of them was John Cerqueira. Fresh out of North Carolina State at age 22 and living with a roommate in a converted one-bedroom on the Upper East Side three months into an NYC telecoms job he didn’t really like, Cerqueira spent the early morning of 9/11 helping a woman in a wheelchair scramble down a staircase at 1 World Trade Center. Days later, he was the focus of glowing features in USA Today and People, and later made appearances on Good Morning America and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

