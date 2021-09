"Notice of formation of a Limited Liability Company. Name: DK ENTERPRISES OF ONEONTA, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with NYS Department of State on September 7, 2021. Office location: Otsego County. NYS Department of State has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served and shall mail a copy of process to PO Box 75, Oneonta, New York 13820. Purpose is to engage in any lawful act or activity under the LLC Law of New York".

ONEONTA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO