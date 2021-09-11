Woman Who Claims Alaska Airlines Fat Shamed Her to Undergo Weight Loss Surgery

Chrissy Teigen’s cheeks have made headlines with the model even clarifying in 2017, “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks.” But it seems that is technically no longer true. The model has always been honest when it comes to cosmetic surgery and her latest procedure is no different. The 35-year-old author and mom took to her Instagram stories this week and revealed to her 35 million followers that she had buccal fat removal done to her cheeks and was finally “seeing the results.” “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she said pointing to the middle of her cheeks. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?” She also tagged her doctor who has starred in Netflix’s “Celebrity Plastic Surgeons” and added the text “no shame in my dr diamond game.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO