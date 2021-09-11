CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope's Central Europe visit tests his health and diplomacy

By NICOLE WINFIELD, JUSTIN SPIKE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is making his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. His four-day visit to Hungary and Slovakia starting Sunday will not only test his health but also provide what may be one of the most awkward moments of his papacy — a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the sort of populist, right-wing leader Francis scorns. Francis is only spending seven hours in Budapest before moving on to a three-day, hopscotch tour of neighboring Slovakia. The lopsided itinerary can’t help but suggest that Francis wanted to avoid giving Orban the bragging rights and political boost that come with hosting a pope for a proper state visit.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zuzana Caputova, the president who convinced Pope Francis to visit Eastern Europe

In February 2018, 27-year-old journalist Ján Kuciak, who was investigating the relationship of the Slovak mafia and the corrupt business world with the government, was murdered at his home, along with his girlfriend, Martina Kušnírová. The assassin’s confession revealed the nature of Kuciak’s work. A case that showed all the connections between the Slovak government and corruption and that caused a popular revolt in the street against the political class as had not been seen since the fall of communism. A 46-year-old human rights activist, environmentalist and LGBTI community defender ran for election in 2018 and won with 58% of the vote. It was Zuzana Caputova, the new president of Slovakia. The woman who convinced the Pope to visit his country for four long days that contrasts with the seven hours that the Pontiff spent this Sunday in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
wcn247.com

Pope heads to Orban's Hungary at start of 4-day Europe trip

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis is making a quick trip to Hungary in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. He'll be celebrating a Mass and meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Hungarian leader's right-wing and anti-immigrant policies clash with Francis’ call for countries to welcome refugees. Francis is in Budapest for just seven hours before going to Slovakia for the bulk of the four-day trip. The Vatican and trip organizers have stressed that Francis was only invited to Hungary to celebrate the Mass at a religious conference _ not make a proper state and pastoral visit, as he is doing in Slovakia. Francis and Orban disagree on a host of issues, top among them migration.
RELIGION
IBTimes

Jewish Leaders Hope Pope's Slovakia Visit Will Heal Ties

Jewish leaders hope Pope Francis's visit to Slovakia this week will help further improve Catholic-Jewish relations in a country with a dark history of Holocaust collaboration where levels of anti-Semitism are still high. Under the orders of a Nazi puppet regime headed by a Catholic priest, tens of thousands of...
RELIGION
kfgo.com

Pope laments Europe’s fractures between individual rights and common good

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across eastern Europe. The 84-year-old Francis is making his first trip since undergoing intestinal...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Europe#Budapest#Ap#Hungarian
KEYT

Pope visit a sign of inclusion for Slovakia’s excluded Roma

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis is urging Slovakia’s Roma to integrate better into the mainstream as he meets with the country’s most socially excluded minority group, who have long suffered discrimination, marginalization and poverty. But Francis’ visit Tuesday to the Lunik IX settlement in Kosice brought home just how excluded the Roma are. Police and soldiers lined tall fencing along the route into the neighborhood, preventing residents who hadn’t registered from accessing the small seating area for the event. Still, the visit is one of the highlights of Francis’ four-day pilgrimage to Hungary and Slovakia. The trip is his first since undergoing intestinal surgery in July and the restart of his globetrotting papacy after a nearly two-year coronavirus hiatus.
RELIGION
BBC

Pope’s Slovakia visit sends signal after brief Hungary stop

Pope Francis has begun a four-day visit to Slovakia, the first papal visit to the country in 18 years. Typically, he's going out of his way to embrace the most excluded members of society - he'll tour a homeless shelter and also visit the impoverished Roma minority in Slovakia's far east.
RELIGION
AFP

Pope rails against vaccine 'denier' cardinals

Pope Francis on Wednesday spoke out against "denier" cardinals who refused the coronavirus vaccine, in an apparent swipe at his main opponent who recently contracted Covid-19. "In the College of Cardinals, there are a few deniers. One of them, the poor man, contracted the virus," the pontiff told reporters as he flew home from a trip to Slovakia. The 84-year-old did not name the man he was referring to, but conservative US Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Francis' fiercest and most vocal critics in the Catholic Church, was recently admitted to hospital in the United States with Covid-19. The pope said that in the heart of the Vatican, "everyone is vaccinated, with the exception of a small group".
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
The Independent

Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals

Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them.“Even in the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists,” Francis said Wednesday en route home from Slovakia He noted that one of them, “poor guy,” had been hospitalized with the virus. That was an apparent reference to U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was hospitalized in the U.S. and placed on a ventilator last month after contracting the virus.Francis was asked about vaccine skeptics...
RELIGION
AFP

'One of us': Merkel hometown a refuge from wild world

There's a place just 90 minutes' drive from Berlin where Angela Merkel can escape the crucible of her office, see the people who've known her longest and let her hair down. - 'Tenacity' -  Merkel frequently flees the pressure cooker of Berlin for Templin, just 80 kilometres (50 miles) to the north, at the weekends with her chemist husband Joachim Sauer.
EUROPE
The Independent

Spain restarts talks to resolve Catalan secession crisis

Spain’s prime minister and Catalonia's leader met Wednesday to restart negotiations in hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis caused by the region’s separatist movement.Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is sitting down with regional president Pere Aragonès at the seat of the Catalan government in downtown Barcelona Expectations are low for any huge advances from the meeting which has caused a rift within the separatist camp. Aragonès and his Republican Left of Catalonia party call the talks a “historic opportunity.” But leaders of the junior party in Aragonès’ government have publicly voiced their doubts about the chances...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pope rejects German archbishop's resignation over abuse

Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of the archbishop of Hamburg who offered to step down in March after he was faulted for his handling of sexual abuse in his previous diocese.The papal nuncio's office in Berlin said in a statement posted on the Hamburg archdiocese's website Wednesday that the pontiff made his decision after two envoys traveled to Cologne in June to look into possible mistakes by senior church officials there in handling past sexual abuse cases. Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse's resignation offer followed the release of a report commissioned by his counterpart in Cologne which found...
RELIGION
AFP

Three lives transformed by Merkel's decisions

In her 16 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel took a leading role not only in charting Germany's course but influencing the path taken by Europe too. Here are the stories of three people whose lives were upended by three of Merkel's most significant policy decisions:
POLITICS
wcn247.com

9 EU Mediterranean countries hold summit in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nine European countries on the Mediterranean are holding a summit in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change and the pandemic response to migration and Afghanistan. The one-day gathering, dubbed the EUMED 9, brings together the leaders of Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the meeting. Climate change and its effects on the region will be the first topic of discussion, after this summer saw devastating forest fires sweep the region. Migration will be another main topic of discussion.
EUROPE
wcn247.com

Israeli FM to visit Bahrain in first after diplomatic accord

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says he will visit Bahrain later this month, the first such visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf Arab country following a diplomatic agreement reached last year. Yair Lapid announced the visit in a conference call on Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and officials from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. The three Arab nations signed U.S.-brokered agreements to normalize relations with Israel last year. The so-called Abraham Accords have led to the opening of embassies, the launch of direct flights and a raft of agreements to boost economic ties. The officials expressed hope that other nations would follow suit.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy