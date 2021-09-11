CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCJ Staff Predictions Murray State

By Chad Brendel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article#7 Cincinnati is back in action Saturday afternoon as they take on FCS challenger Murray State. Here are the BCJ Staff predictions for the game. I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see Murray State put up more of a fight than Miami a week earlier, but this Cincinnati team is far too deep and talented for an experienced racers squad. Look for the points to pile up early and often with the youngsters getting a lot of action in the 2nd half.

WSAZ

Local tennis legend passes away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not hard to call Julie Ditty Qualls a legend when you consider her tennis achievements on the junior circuit, to high school, to college and onto the professional game. Ditty Qualls passed away at 42 years old Tuesday night. Ditty won three state championships at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 35-28 win over Missouri

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Missouri 35-28 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night. The Wildcats are now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri is 1-1 and 0-1. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Sept. 18 when it hosts non-conference opponent Chattanooga at noon. Click...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
utsports.com

How to Watch Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- As part of the SEC's new agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including Tennessee's non-conference matchup against Tennessee Tech at noon ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Hutson...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum discusses Tennessee bowl hopes for 2021 season

Can Josh Heupel get Tennessee bowling in his first year in Knoxville?. The Volunteers were invited to 2 bowls during the Jeremy Pruitt era. In 2019, following a 7-5 season, they landed in the Gator Bowl, beating Indiana. Despite a 3-7 mark in 2020, they were invited to the Liberty Bowl as the 6-win mark was put on hold due to the pandemic. However, because of a number of COVID-19 cases within the program, they were forced to withdraw.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ohio State captain ruled out against Tulsa

The No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes will be without one of its top defenders in a Saturday afternoon home contest against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, as defensive end Zach Harrison was been ruled out hours before kickoff. In place of Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste will likely get the start opposite Tyreke Smith.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Is Picking 1 Big College Football Upset Today

Tim Tebow thinks one major upset will take place in college football this afternoon. Tebow, 34, joined the SEC Network on Saturday to break down the biggest games of the day. One of those games includes Alabama-Florida in “The Swamp.”. The Crimson Tide look like the best team in the...
NFL
New York Post

Cardinals vs. Titans line, prediction: Kyler Murray and Co. hang tough

Cardinals (+3) over TITANS: Arizona boasts a decent defense — good thing, since they’ll be facing Tennessee’s newest toy, Julio Jones, along with A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry. Respect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray — and the hosts aren’t hugely trustworthy against top-drawer skill people when they know they need to give defense its just due in game plan. Visitors should last versus overrated AFC South entry.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chattanooga vs. Kentucky to air exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s home game against Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Noon ET will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and will not be available via traditional television. Several Southeastern Conference games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its...
KENTUCKY STATE
