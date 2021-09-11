BCJ Staff Predictions Murray State
#7 Cincinnati is back in action Saturday afternoon as they take on FCS challenger Murray State. Here are the BCJ Staff predictions for the game. I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see Murray State put up more of a fight than Miami a week earlier, but this Cincinnati team is far too deep and talented for an experienced racers squad. Look for the points to pile up early and often with the youngsters getting a lot of action in the 2nd half.247sports.com
Comments / 0