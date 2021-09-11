CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lone Wild – “The Dirties”

obscuresound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrutting a charismatic, peppy vein of rock, “The Dirties” is a track released today from Lone Wild. The Nashville-based act showed a soaring vein of synth-tinged rock with previously featured tracks “Savages” and “Up With the Sun,” and now with “The Dirties” delivers a rock-focused blast of energy. “You know that I love ya,” the vocals let out during the escalation. “You know I got the dirties.” The vocal yearning meshes with the bombastic rock aesthetic for a sweltering feeling; the band’s rock-forward approach pays off with the stylish “The Dirties.”

www.obscuresound.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Breonte – “Lonely Road”

There’s a new EP from Breonte, and he isolates himself for some personal feeling jams on “Lonely Road.” The five-track project features plenty of introspective bars and a couple of slowed down tracks for the females, and all of them showcase Breonte’s personality. In many ways, the EP feels reflective of the last year, with this music being a likely side effect of the downtime all artists endured in 2020. That writing pays off, however, as this is one of the strongest efforts we’ve gotten from Breonte and his collaborators to date. Keep your eye on him, and check out “Lonely Road” below:
MUSIC
swarthmorephoenix.com

Lonely Greetings: Your People

Wrinkle. Twist, squirm, SUN. His eyes open to take in the annoying morning light as his body rises to start the blessed day known as Friday. Like every responsible adult, he seeks to hush the vibrations and song of the 3-D magic rectangle while checking the time before anything. Whether or not he wanted to wake up early that day, his eyes flicker as he collapses back into the trap known as “a few more minutes” for another hour. His schedule begins to solidify in his mind: classes, the homework for those classes, study with the arc of the sun in the sky, community discussions, other events, etc.
SWARTHMORE, PA
obscuresound.com

Hux Flux – “Don’t Wanna”

Swedish rockers Hux Flux exhilarate throughout the track “Don’t Wanna,” wasting no time with blistering guitars into the intro. Suave vocals creep inward thereafter, exuding a glam-friendly vibe reminiscent of T. Rex. The chorus’ first reveal hits right at the oen-minute turn, escalating vocal fervency and guitar involvement. “I don’t wanna,” the vocals repeat amidst clanging guitar distortion, a section that consumes each time through. The garage-rock fuzz and soaring vocal intensity converge for quality results; “Don’t Wanna” shows very well from Hux Flux.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
obscuresound.com

Abiura – “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity”

A darkly memorable ambient release from Italian artist Abiura (aka Daniele Vergine), Hauntology succeeds with its chilling soundscapes. The 31-minute album was constructed as a single track, split into six sections. Among the most striking is the second track, “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity.” Following the minimalist opener, “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity” incorporates a haunting vocal addition and subtle melodic additions, over the constant backing glimmer. The vocal work is set in a spacious cathedral-like setting, the flickering keys/synths weaving inward at points alongside drip-drop sound effects. The 31-minute ambient experience is haunting and cinematic, providing a treat for fans of the genre.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Void Kandy – “Feel Out Loud”

“Feel Out Loud” is a creative, melodic track from Void Kandy, off the Reno-based artist’s new album, The One You Want. A quaint guitar line expands quickly alongside prickly key-laden bursts and hypnotic vocals, feeling like a hooky fusion of psych-pop and Krautrock. The “feel out loud,” hook consumes with hazy, reflective vocals and funk-tinged guitar pulsations. The project of Ezra Klitsie, Void Kandy impresses with inventive aesthetic charm and a knack for hooky, memorable melodies, evident by “Feel Out Loud” and other highlights throughout The One You Want.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Garbanotas – “Hey Love”

Lithuanian rock group Garbanotas present a shifty psych-rocker with the consuming track “Hey Love.” Hazy, elongated guitar tones set a contemplative beginning. Dreamy vocals accompany, fittingly. From there, the track grows with vigor, the guitar work and vocals intensifying in unison. A steady rock-forward pulse emerges just prior to two minutes in, seamlessly accelerating the track’s energy. The “still waiting,” vocal section leads into an enthusiastic “hey, love!” snippet that enthralls amidst ever-changing guitar characteristics. “Hey Love” ebbs and flows with captivating melodic cohesion, emphasizing the band’s sturdy psych-rock appeal.
ROCK MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Blake Red – “The Cradle”

Chicago-based artist Blake Red unleashes a heavy alt-rock sound on “The Cradle,” the title track from her EP of the same name. “The other side,” Red repeats with vigor throughout, the electric guitar distortion converging with passionate percussive frenzy. The two-minute turn sees a catching, dark twist with a Halloween-friendly flair, the demon references evolving into an ’80s-friendly guitar solo. The “I’m coming back to life,” outro caps the track off on an aptly energetic note. “The Cradle” shows a consuming dark alt-rock sound, nicely epitomizing the EP’s sound, streaming below:
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
obscuresound.com

Sage. – “Stray Cat” (feat. Young Wabo)

Taking root in funk, jazz, and hip-hop, “Stray Cat” is a fun new track from Orlando-based trio Sage., alongside Young Wabo‘s consuming final-minute verse. “Stray Cat” explores scat singing and brassy soaring to start alongside funky guitar-laden vibrancy. “Let’s go away to a place where lovers grow,” the smooth initial vocals let out. “We could kick it back, relax, and cruise,” signals a peppy rise, capped off by a punctuating brass-heavy expression. The pulsing brass during the chorus hooks, as does Young Wabo’s concluding verse. “Stray Cat” is a fun, eclectic production from Sage. and Young Wabo.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

No Past No Future – “The Plug”

“The Plug” is a stylish pop track from creative collective No Past No Future, stemming from the collaboration between songwriter Yung Hemingway and producers/DJs Ty-Kee & Earl. Murky synths and cavernous percussion set atmospheric beginnings, quickly ascending into pop-focused clarity. “She’s gonna make me feel some type of way,” the vocals enthusiastically shimmer, the bass drop commencing shortly thereafter. Vocal escalations and lush synth-laden twinkling comprise a subsequent series of melodic turns, cementing “The Plug” as a stellar production with atmosphere and pop smarts.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Dopus Opus – “Speeding By”

California-based duo Dopus Opus show an inventive psych-rock sound throughout their debut album, The Lake Sessions. Among the release’s highlights is the hypnotic “Speeding By.” Twangy guitars and playful keys craft an engaging initial sound, chugging along with a nostalgic contentedness. The track takes a creative turn around the two-minute mark, when the vocals exude a warming, wordless harmonizing following soaring guitar work. “Speeding By” nicely represents the band’s knack for hypnotic songwriting with cohesive structural shifts. Look for similar quality throughout The Lake Sessions, streaming exclusively on Bandcamp.
ROCK MUSIC
obscuresound.com

The Reggaestra – “Rock and Groove”

Fronted by Grammy nominated producer and roots reggae artist Picstitch, The Reggaestra show tribute to the legendary Bunny Wailer with the album Tribute to Bunny Wailer, featuring 14 of his classic tracks. The Pennsylvania-based project shows great form throughout, capturing a melodic vein of roots reggae, evident immediately by opening track “Rock and Groove.” Smooth brass, bumbling bass, and pulsing piano complement a charismatic vocal lead. Various vocal layers converge during the upbeat title-referencing chorus, lending an inviting, sunshine-forward feeling. “Rock and groove with me,” the chorus lets out, the accompanying reggae instrumentation pulsing with an easy-going charm. Tribute to Bunny Wailer is a consuming tribute to the late great.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Baptizm Unveil Debut EP, ‘Beyond The Castle Walls’

Beyond The Castle Walls is the debut release from Baptizm, the creative project of artists (and lovers!) Matilda Dods and Alex Wall. Recorded at their home studio in Sydney, Beyond The Castle Walls is a sultry, Krautrock-tinged ode to long-haul drives between Sydney and Byron Bay. “I was doing these long night drives, and I wanted this music to suit the nighttime,” explains Alex.
MUSIC
shepherdexpress.com

Diplo Gets Dirty on the Generac Power Stage

When all else fails, give them more bass. That seemed to be the M.O. for DJ and producer Diplo, who brought an ever-constant thump to the Generac Power Stage on Thursday night. The globetrotting DJ has played some of the biggest festivals in the world, and that translated to a considerably large audience flocking his set, only getting bigger as the night went on. While Summerfest has seen varying degrees of success for DJs and electronic acts this year, there was no mistaking that the Mad Decent label head’s set was a hit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
obscuresound.com

Jafet Ayala – “Silent Company” (feat. Chavela, Brianna Michelle & IRA)

A stirring production spanning soulful pop and spacey synth-driven intensity, “Silent Company” comes from San Antonio-based producer and songwriter Jafet Ayala. Three artists — Chavela, Briana Michelle, and IRA — contribute vocals, all with stylish differentiation. The smooth soulful pop of the first minute+ expands steadily into a charismatic rock-forward crooner, adorned thereafter with synths as the excellent hip-hop section appears. Soulful guitar whimpers add to the consuming mix, as the track drives off with a frenzied synth solo. “Silent Company” is a powerful, eclectic production from Ayala.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

DaBaby Ft. Lil Wayne “Lonely”

DaBaby and Lil Wayne don’t need nobody on their much-anticipated single, “Lonely”. On the track, the “What’s Poppin” collaborators trade double-time flows full of self-confidence. DaBaby addresses fake friends, the loss of his brother, and more, while Tunechi brings nothing but rhymes galore for his critics. “Lonely” follows DaBaby’s previous...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy