Lone Wild – “The Dirties”
Strutting a charismatic, peppy vein of rock, “The Dirties” is a track released today from Lone Wild. The Nashville-based act showed a soaring vein of synth-tinged rock with previously featured tracks “Savages” and “Up With the Sun,” and now with “The Dirties” delivers a rock-focused blast of energy. “You know that I love ya,” the vocals let out during the escalation. “You know I got the dirties.” The vocal yearning meshes with the bombastic rock aesthetic for a sweltering feeling; the band’s rock-forward approach pays off with the stylish “The Dirties.”www.obscuresound.com
