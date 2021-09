Skip the hot tools and save your tresses with these cute, no-heat hairstyles. I think most of us can agree that we feel more confident when we're having a good hair day, but sometimes nature seems to want to work against us. When your natural hair just isn't falling in the right place, it's always good to have a repertoire of cute hairstyles in your inventory. If you don't want to wake up before dawn to fry your strands to compliance, skip the hot tools and try some easy hairstyles that require no heat. From heatless curls you can achieve overnight to quick hairstyles you can do first thing in the morning, we compiled the best no-heat hairstyles—for short hair, long hair, and everything in between—to fake a good hair day.

HAIR CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO