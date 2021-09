After waiting for about six weeks, people around Nuevo Laredo received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine during another vaccine drive. The push is the second which has been done by the city this summer as they intend to get as much of the city vaccinated as possible. Last time the vaccine drive helped vaccinate more than 100,000 people in the city, and the same amount of people were expected to get their second dose.

LAREDO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO