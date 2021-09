Three Doses of COVID Vaccine Likely Needed, Says Fauci. With a mass booster rollout likely to take place in the coming weeks pending FDA authorization, it seems likely that three doses of the vaccine are needed to achieve full protection, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, per a CNN article, who cited two Israli-based studies that found attenuated infections among people who got a booster shot. Fauci says there was good reason to believe that a third dose “will actually be durable, and if it is durable, then you’re going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen.”

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO