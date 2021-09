Nandua traveled North to face the Arcadia Firebirds Friday night. Each team was 0-2 for the season. After it was all over Arcadia was 0-3 and Nandua was 1-2. The Warriors had a better night defeating the Firevirds 44-6. Nandua scored first in the early first quarter but Arcadia answered with a touchdown of their own. After that, it was all Nandua .