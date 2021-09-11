CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Chelsea vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7BEu_0bsv8tEJ00

Both Chelsea and Aston Villa will be forced to deal with the fallout from the recent international break when they meet in the Premier League tonight at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are sweating on the fitness of Romelu Lukaku after the striker picked up a thigh strain while playing for Belgium while they are also likely to be without Thiago Silva, who is one of eight Brazil players set to be banned from playing by Fifa this weekend.

Villa have their own problems as they are without Argentina internationals Emi Martinez and Emiliano Buendia after the club gave them permission to travel for the country’s World Cup qualifiers in South America.

They now face a period of quarantine and will miss the trip to the European champions, who enjoyed an impressive start to the season following comfortable wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal and a hard-fought draw at Liverpool.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match this evening.

What time is it on?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 11 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will have to wait and see whether Romelu Lukaku is fit enough to make his first appearance back at Stamford Bridge since returning to the club from Inter Milan this summer.

The striker, who scored on his debut in the 2-0 win at Arsenal, is set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury picked up while playing for Belgium in their 3-0 win over Czech Republic last week. He was also booked in the game, meaning he was suspended for Belgium’s match against Belarus and allowing him to return to Chelsea earlier than expected.

N’Golo Kante is a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury against Liverpool which forced him to miss France’s World Cup qualifiers this week, Reece James is suspended following his red card at Liverpool, and Thiago Silva is likely to miss the game as a result of Brazil’s request to ban the players who missed their international call-ups for a period of five days.

Saul Niguez, meanwhile, could be available to make his Chelsea debut after arriving from Atletico Madrid. The midfielder has trained with Chelsea since joining the club on loan on deadline day. Christian Pulisic is a further doubt after picking up an ankle injury while playing for the USA on Wednesday.

Aston Villa have also been hit by the uncertainty that has surrounded the international window, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Emiliano Buendia unavailable for the trip to Stamford Bridge due to quarantine rules following their selection for Argentina. The pair were at the centre of the controversial World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina that was suspended minutes after kick-off after Villa had given the players permission to take part in the country’s first two matches of the window.

In better news for manager Dean Smith, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore could all return while Ollie Watkins is in line to make his first start of the season after missing Villa’s opening two games due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Aston Villa: Steer; Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Traore, El Ghazi, Watkins; Ings

Odds

Chelsea: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

Aston Villa: 10/1

Prediction

Even if Lukaku is unavailable, Chelsea should be too strong against a Villa side whose trip to Stamford Bridge has come at a testing time following the international break. Back Dean Smith’s side to get on target, perhaps through Danny Ings, but Chelsea to win by two-clear goals. Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa

BBC

Man Utd v Aston Villa kick-off time changed

Manchester United and Aston Villa's Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday, 25 September has been brought forward from a 15:00 BST kick-off to 12:30 BST. The time change has been requested by Trafford council because of a music concert taking place at Lancashire Cricket Club on the same day as the fixture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Newcastle: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch Ronaldo's debut

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Manchester United debut this Saturday when the Red Devils host Newcastle United in Premier League play. The Portuguese superstar, who made his name at United well over 10 years ago, rejoined the squad just before the transfer window closed this summer from Juventus. Ronaldo won it all at United and hopes to do it again, providing this team a potential massive boost in its pursuit of silverware. The attacker did not play in the last two matches for the Portuguese national team, instead returning to England in preparation for his season debut, so he should be fresh.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham Hotspur have gotten off to an excellent start in the Premier League this season, but factors beyond manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s control could complicate his team selection ahead of a big test at Selhurst Park this weekend.They will venture to Palace without defenders Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero, who are just two of the many Premier League footballers to have been caught out by red-list travel rules to South America over the international break.The pair will be forced to quarantine upon arrival from South America, meaning that Santo has a rather large gap in the heart of his defence...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rafa Benitez’s Everton could go top of the Premier League on Monday night - if they have a remarkable game against Burnley.A 5-0 win would see them top the table on goal difference after a great start to the season by the Toffees. They have recorded two wins and a draw so far in the 21/22 campaign.The boss will have Richarlison in the squad after the ban on Brazilian players competing in the league this weekend was lifted. But Benitez had said they would have had their playmaker regardless.He said: “We have a very good relationship with them [Brazilian FA]...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

