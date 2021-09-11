CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6BGJ_0bsv8sLa00

Chelsea will aim to build on their strong start to the Premier League season today when they take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s took a first-half lead against Liverpool at Anfield before the international but were forced to defend for a point with 10 men after Reece James was sent off for handling the ball on the line.

The European champions showed impressive resolve to emerge with their unbeaten start to the season intact, following their impressive opening wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Aston Villa should pose more of a threat than Palace managed in Chelsea’s home opener last month, with striker Danny Ings already off the mark with two goals for his new side. Dean Smith will be without Emiliano Buendia, who scored Villa’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Brentford before the international break.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League match this evening.

What time is it on?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 11 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will have to wait and see whether Romelu Lukaku is fit enough to make his first appearance back at Stamford Bridge since returning to the club from Inter Milan this summer.

The striker, who scored on his debut in the 2-0 win at Arsenal, is set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury picked up while playing for Belgium in their 3-0 win over Czech Republic last week. He was also booked in the game, meaning he was suspended for Belgium’s match against Belarus and allowing him to return to Chelsea earlier than expected.

N’Golo Kante is a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury against Liverpool which forced him to miss France’s World Cup qualifiers this week, Reece James is suspended following his red card at Liverpool, and Thiago Silva is likely to miss the game as a result of Brazil’s request to ban the players who missed their international call-ups for a period of five days.

Saul Niguez, meanwhile, could be available to make his Chelsea debut after arriving from Atletico Madrid. The midfielder has trained with Chelsea since joining the club on loan on deadline day. Christian Pulisic is a further doubt after picking up an ankle injury while playing for the USA on Wednesday.

Aston Villa have also been hit by the uncertainty that has surrounded the international window, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Emiliano Buendia unavailable for the trip to Stamford Bridge due to quarantine rules following their selection for Argentina. The pair were at the centre of the controversial World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina that was suspended minutes after kick-off after Villa had given the players permission to take part in the country’s first two matches of the window.

In better news for manager Dean Smith, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore could all return while Ollie Watkins is in line to make his first start of the season after missing Villa’s opening two games due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Aston Villa: Steer; Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Traore, El Ghazi, Watkins; Ings

Odds

Chelsea: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

Aston Villa: 10/1

Prediction

Even if Lukaku is unavailable, Chelsea should be too strong against a Villa side whose trip to Stamford Bridge has come at a testing time following the international break. Back Dean Smith’s side to get on target, perhaps through Danny Ings, but Chelsea to win by two-clear goals. Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa

vavel.com

Chelsea suffer Aston Villa setback as two players ruled out

Both Reece James and Thiago Silva will be ruled out of Chelsea's next Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday, for two wildly differing reasons respectively. The defenders' lack of availability will mean Thomas Tuchel will have to reshuffle his pack, especially considering the value both players have to the German boss' squad.
UEFA
Tom's Guide

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream should prove to be another intriguing clash between two sides with very different ambitions for the season. The Blues are unbeaten so far and sit near the top of the table with seven points; they'll already be planning a title bid. Meanwhile, Villa are squarely in the middle of the standings with a win, a loss and a draw, and will instead be more concerned with those below them. Can they prove to be a thorn in Chelsea's side once again?
chatsports.com

EPL Week 4 Weekend Wagering Windup: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Kicking things off in the Weekend Windup for Week 4, we have title contenders Chelsea on tap, who welcome mid-table upstarts Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge. In a crucial match for both clubs, we take a closer look at the matchup but be sure to check out all the latest odds for this weekend’s EPL agenda on FanDuel Sportsbook!
Danny Ings
Ollie Watkins
Romelu Lukaku
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Aston Villa score: Lukaku, Kovacic the difference

Mateo Kovacic scored a goal and assisted Romelu Lukaku’s first Chelsea goal at Stamford Bridge as the Blues beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday. Lukaku scored another in stoppage time after Cesar Azpilicueta’s nutmeg of a very poor Tyrone Mings to complete the score line. Chelsea joins Manchester United on...
FanSided

Chelsea vs Aston Villa player ratings: Romelu Lukaku brace at the Bridge

At fulltime it ended Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 and it was a match of debuts, first goals and patience that saw the blues leave Stamford Bridge with all three points. Saul made his debut that ended quite unceremoniously which I will allude to later on, Romelu Lukaku made his second home debut and Mateo Kovacic scored his first goal Stamford Bridge. So you could say it was straightforward win for Chelsea well that isn’t entirely the case. There were spells of Aston Villa pressure that made it looked likely that they would of scored but thankfully due to resilient defending and Edouard Mendy brilliance that did not happen. Despite the pressure, the players always found a way out and closed the game out in the second half with two goals that put the result out of doubt. There was a lot of rotation and the team still performed at the high level they have shown this season so far and that is really a testament to the talent that is littered within this squad.
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Zenit - Champions League

Group H of the Champions League gets underway on Tuesday night, as reigning champions Chelsea host Zenit at Stamford Bridge. The Blues head into the tie in good form, so far having picked up three wins and a draw to kick off the Premier League season and already boasting silverware to their name in the form of the UEFA Super Cup.
The Independent

Chelsea vs Zenit live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea will start their Champions League title defence against Zenit on Tuesday evening.The trophy was the first manager Thomas Tuchel added to his cabinet after taking over from Frank Lampard midway through last season.Tuchel has added more stars to his squad to keep the title at the Blues, most notably Romelu Lukaku who broke the club’s transfer record this summer.The boss will be hoping this is enough to keep his impressive tenure on the road after he was given a contract extension after the 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final in May.Here’s all you need to know about...
Belgium
Liverpool F.C.
Brazil
Argentina
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Inter Milan
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Aston Villa F.C.
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs AC Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

The Champions League continues tonight and Premier League side Liverpool start their group campaign at home to AC Milan.Despite the two clubs being among the most successful handful of teams in European Cup history, they have only ever met twice in competitive games - the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals. This occasion, then, will be a rather different one and a first visit for the Serie A giants to Anfield. Neither one has lost a match yet this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the group level on points at the top of the Premier League and the Rossoneri...
The Independent

Premier League clubs ‘nervous’ over internationals after Brazil-Argentina ‘mess’, says Aston Villa CEO

Premier League clubs have been left feeling “incredibly nervous” following the growing complications surrounding international call-ups and the remarkable scenes which saw Brazil and Argentina’s World Cup qualifier halted due to a row over quarantine rules, according to Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow. The match was stopped after four Argentinian Premier League players - Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - were accused of breaking travel restrictions to play in the match by Brazilian health authorities. Villa had allowed Buendia and Martinez to play in Argentina’s first two fixtures of the international...
FanSided

Chelsea Vs Aston Villa: Three players who could make a difference

Chelsea versus Aston Villa is coming up this Saturday and it is great to finally resume Premier League football after two weeks of international break. The Blues who have started the campaign in a quite strong and determined manner will face Villa, who have just managed to get one win in their opening three games. While Chelsea seems like the clear favorites to win, it would not be wise to write off the Lions completely, especially since they won the last tie between the two of them.
The Independent

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Premier League leaders Tottenham will look to extend their perfect start to the season when they travel to cross-city rivals Crystal Palace this weekend.Palace are yet to win in the league this term under new boss Patrice Viera, though they did earn a draw just before the international break against high-flying West Ham.The Eagles haven’t beaten Spurs in the Premier League since January 2015, with the last two meetings between the clubs ending in 1-1 draws.Player absentees could be pivotal in this tie, with Palace set to welcome back a key leader, while Spurs have already been caught out by...
