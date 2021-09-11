Tonight's Forecast: Warmer and more humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: A cold front will slowly drop south across West Michigan tonight, generating a few showers and perhaps even a storm into very early Sunday morning. This is most likely for areas well north of I-96. Tomorrow afternoon with the front lingering across the region, I think we'll see a little more in the way of cloud cover and some occasional showers and storms. There will also be a considerable temperature difference from north to south. It's possible areas along and south of I-94 hold solidly in the mid 80s for much of the afternoon while areas near and north of I-96 will hold in the 70s. With the front still in close proximity on Monday, the rain chances continue, but much of the day it won't be raining. The best chance for wet weather will likely come as the cold front passes late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A few dry and quiet days will follow to finish the work week.

TONIGHT : The chance of a shower or storm well north of I-96, with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and more humid with a few showers or a stray storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Best chance for showers and storms is late day and at night. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 80.

