Steve-O Says Delayed 'Jackass' Release Not Bam Margera Related

TMZ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve-O is literally LOL over Bam Margera's lawsuit against 'Jackass' producers, and says the legal battle has nothing to do with why the new movie's release has been delayed. We got Steve-O at LAX and asked him why "Jackass Forever" is now dropping on February 4, 2022 ... instead of the originally planned date this October. Fans have been speculating it's because of Bam's pending lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, the 'Jackass' team and Paramount Pictures.

