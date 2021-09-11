Fred available for Newcastle encounter

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out of his side’s match against Leeds on Friday, with manager Steve Bruce declining to offer an update on his return from injury. Wilson was forced off with a thigh injury during the 2-2 draw against Southampton before the international break and also missed Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend. The 29-year-old has scored twice in the Premier League this season but Newcastle have yet to pick up their first win of the campaign. “His recovery is going as well as it can. These things are about time and, unfortunately,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO