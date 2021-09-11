CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fred available for Newcastle encounter

By Official Site of Man U
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe midfielder had been set to miss the Old Trafford fixture and Tuesday's Champions League opener with Young Boys, after Brazil invoked the five-day rule on their Premier League internationals who did not play in World Cup qualifiers after receiving call-ups. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped common sense would prevail, as...

Team news for Newcastle clash

Thankfully, there were no injuries for the Reds who have been representing their countries in World Cup qualifiers and friendlies, aside from Jadon Sancho's withdrawal from the England squad. The winger has been training with his United team-mates since heading back to Manchester and will hope to be fit to...
Roberto Firmino
Thiago Silva
Gabriel Jesus
Alisson
