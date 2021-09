More people are believed to have died from illnesses related to 9/11 than were killed on the actual day of the Al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington, according to a report published on Tuesday. The September 11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) has received more than 67,000 claims since it reopened in 2011. Nearly 3,900 of those claims were filed on behalf of someone who is alleged to have died of a 9/11-related illness, the VCF said in a report. "That means that the number of people believed to have died of a 9/11-related illness subsequent to 9/11 has now exceeded the number of people who died on 9/11," said Rupa Bhattacharyya, the "special master" who administers the fund.

