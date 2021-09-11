PREP FOOTBALL: Stevie Thomas put on a show as Virginia High puts 66 points on the board in pounding of Patrick Henry

BRISTOL, Va. – Ten touches, six touchdowns. Not a bad night on the football field. That was in one half. Virginia High senior Stevie Thomas resembled a human joystick on a video game, using his shiftiness and breaking tackles to score first half six touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a 3-0 start to the season with a 66-40 non-district win over Patrick Henry at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday night.