Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return against Newcastle set to be disrupted by feminist groups protesting over unresolved legal case regarding rape allegations by Kathryn Mayorga
Feminist groups intend to disrupt Cristiano Ronaldo’s eagerly-awaited return to Manchester United today. Sportsmail understands that a protest is planned, with organisers hoping to shift attention towards an unresolved legal case involving the 36-year-old in the United States. American woman Kathryn Mayorga alleged that Ronaldo raped her in a Las...www.chatsports.com
