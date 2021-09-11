CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return against Newcastle set to be disrupted by feminist groups protesting over unresolved legal case regarding rape allegations by Kathryn Mayorga

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeminist groups intend to disrupt Cristiano Ronaldo’s eagerly-awaited return to Manchester United today. Sportsmail understands that a protest is planned, with organisers hoping to shift attention towards an unresolved legal case involving the 36-year-old in the United States. American woman Kathryn Mayorga alleged that Ronaldo raped her in a Las...

chatsports.com

Manchester United to introduce Covid spot checks for fans at Saturday's game against Newcastle at Old Trafford when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for first time since rejoining the Red Devils

Manchester United have warned fans to be ready for Covid spot checks at Old Trafford starting this weekend. The club announced on Monday that the new measures are being introduced for Saturday’s home game against Newcastle when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for the first time since returning to United after 12 years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Manchester United ahead of Newcastle match on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his first day back at Manchester United's Carrington training complex after re-joining the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window. Ronaldo's return to Carrington on Tuesday was the first time he has been back at United's training base since leaving the club 12 years ago for Real Madrid in a then-world-record £80m transfer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players who has ever played the beautiful game. The Portuguese maestro has conquered Portugal, England, Spain and Italy with his football teams, and he also conquered Europe in 2016 with his national team. It seems like he has nothing to prove anymore. However, as everyone is aware, Ronaldo plays with immense intensity even now, and he recently decided to exchange sunny Italy for a return to his second home: Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace left Manchester United fans purring after a perfect afternoon for their returning hero... but while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Galactico attack was too hot for Newcastle, questions now linger over the Red Devils' defence

The story had its happy ending. How could it not? It was surely preordained, a narrative honed to perfection by a team of script writers to usher in a new age of football as entertainment content. From the moment you disembarked the train in Manchester, the energy in the city...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo
SPORTbible

Manchester United 'Not Invincible' According To Newcastle Star Ahead Of Ronaldo Return

Its going to be a special occasion at Old Trafford one Saturday in a traditional 3pm kick-off with as the world awaits the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. Steve Bruce returns to Old Trafford with his Newcastle team and will no doubt feel an element of nostalgia. He played for the Red Devils in the match dubbed 'Return of the King' in 1995 as Eric Cantona, another legend to wear the no.7, played his first match after serving a nine-month ban.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Returning in style! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini as the countdown to a second debut begins, with three days until game against Newcastle - which isn't on TV!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned up for Manchester United training at his stylish best on Wednesday as he arrived in his £170,000 Lamborghini - giving the thumbs up to reporters as the world awaits his second debut for the Red Devils. He completed his fairytale return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Declan Donnelly puts on a VERY animated display as he watches returning Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo score TWICE against hapless Newcastle in 4-1 rout

Declan Donnelly put on a very animated display as Manchester United played host to his beloved Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. The TV personality, 45, seemed to be in his element at Old Trafford as Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, made his second debut after resigning for the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo praises 'magical' Old Trafford atmosphere after Manchester United star marks return to the club with two-goal starring role against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed the 'magical' Old Trafford support that greeted him after he scored twice on his Manchester United return in the club's 4-1 win over Newcastle. The 36-year-old was playing his first match in United colours for more than 12 years when he struck either side of half-time to send the Red Devils top of the Premier League for a few hours at least on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Manchester United#Newcastle United#Rape#Feminist#American#Real Madrid
chatsports.com

Sir Alex Ferguson confirms he DID play a part in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United... before the returning star's superb two-goal showing against Newcastle at his Old Trafford homecoming

Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed he did play a part in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford. The legendary former Manchester United manager is understood to have phoned the Portuguese star personally to urge him to return to the Red Devils, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid, which he did in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Bruce urges Newcastle to spoil Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo party

Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to gatecrash Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming party as Manchester United prepare to welcome back their former superstar.The 36-year-old’s second debut at Old Trafford on Saturday will be the focus of world football this weekend and Bruce’s Magpies have been cast in a supporting role.However, the former United defender is hoping his players can spoil the former Real Madrid and Juventus star’s big afternoon.Bruce said: “Listen, it’s always going to be tough and obviously the added spice of Ronaldo coming back has added to it.Goosebumps.#MUFC | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/ZV41G0tlkz— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 9, 2021“But make no mistake,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
olympics.com

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League, matchweek 4; Cristiano Ronaldo set for second debut - watch live

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated return to Old Trafford when Manchester United take on a struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. The 36-year-old Portuguese star rejoined the Red Devils before the international break but started training with the team only from Tuesday. Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

He’s back! Ronaldo to start for Manchester United against Newcastle at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Manchester United’s starting line-up against Newcastle as the returning forward made his second debut for the club.The 36-year-old completed his move from Juventus on deadline day and was thrust straight into the starting line-up on Saturday.It really is the 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨First Old Trafford outings of the season for @Cristiano and @RaphaelVarane await…#MUFC | #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/FGC5e6LgWl— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2021Fellow marquee summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho also started as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made two changes, with Nemanja Matic coming into the side that beat Wolves along with Ronaldo.Newcastle made four alterations to their 2-2 draw against Southampton, including Joelinton replacing the injured Callum Wilson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Newcastle result: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace on winning return to Old Trafford

The sight, and sound, of inevitability.Cristiano Ronaldo of course scored on his grand return to Manchester United, and of course scored the key winning goal.Even Newcastle United’s equaliser’s only served to set up the story of the day, as it afforded Ronaldo a rescue act.The curtain of noise around Old Trafford just opened to joyous singing, as United cut loose thereafter to win 4-1. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard offered willing support acts to the main event.That, naturally, was Ronaldo’s first goal for United in 12 years. It was, to quote another song regularly heard at this stadium, the one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NJ.com

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut at Manchester United: Free live stream, time, USA TV, channel for Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United, led by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, faces Newcastle United in an English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 (9/11/21). The contest is Ronaldo’s debut after he signed for the club for the second time during the latest transfer window. Fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't want any special treatment' following his move back to Manchester United as he gets set to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo won't be given any special treatment after returning for a second spell at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will make his first appearance for the club in 12 years against Newcastle at Old Trafford following a £19.8million move from Juventus. Ronaldo has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Plane with sign reading ‘Believe Kathryn Mayorga’ flies over Manchester United stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United saw a banner flown above Old Trafford, offering support to Kathryn Mayorga, who has accused the Portuguese forward of sexual assault.The feminist group Level Up claimed ownership of the banner and stated they were asking people to “believe” Ms. Mayorga and to “pledge solidarity” with other survivors.Ms. Mayorga initially said she was assaulted by Ronaldo in 2009, with an out-of-court settlement reached the following year. She is suing the footballer for damages in a civil case in the Nevada courts system.“We flew a plane over the Man United football ground and our message...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

'It's like he never left': Marcus Rashford leads the tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring TWICE on his second debut at Manchester United against Newcastle as delighted supporters admit: 'It had to be him'

Marcus Rashford led the tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo on social media after the Portuguese superstar netted twice on his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on Saturday. Supporters had been eagerly awaiting his appearance at Old Trafford, with thousands gathering wearing his classic No 7 shirt and hoping to catch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Goals galore for Man City as Man Utd stumble – 5 things from Champions League

Liverpool ground past AC Milan Manchester United slipped to a damaging defeat in Switzerland, City hit Leipzig for six and Chelsea flexed new muscle.Here, the PA news agency looks at the big lessons from the week’s Champions League action.Henderson proves his pointNot many better feelings 😍Special European night at Anfield! Amazing atmosphere, brilliant win! 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/jpGv3nSEfC— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 15, 2021Jordan Henderson put his hand to his ear and wheeled away in celebrating his first Champions League goal in seven years, to seal Liverpool’s slender 3-2 win over AC Milan. The stalwart Reds midfielder’s gesture could be interpreted...
PREMIER LEAGUE

