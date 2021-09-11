Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return against Newcastle set to be disrupted by feminist groups protesting over unresolved legal case regarding rape allegations by Kathryn Mayorga

The sight, and sound, of inevitability.Cristiano Ronaldo of course scored on his grand return to Manchester United, and of course scored the key winning goal.Even Newcastle United’s equaliser’s only served to set up the story of the day, as it afforded Ronaldo a rescue act.The curtain of noise around Old Trafford just opened to joyous singing, as United cut loose thereafter to win 4-1. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard offered willing support acts to the main event.That, naturally, was Ronaldo’s first goal for United in 12 years. It was, to quote another song regularly heard at this stadium, the one...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO