CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Carmella and Zelina Vega React To Their Scheduled SmackDown Match Being Cut

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is being reported by John Pollock of PostWrestling.com that a match was cut from the September 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown due to time issues. Pollock noted that Carmella had been scheduled to team up with Zelina Vega in a match against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm. Fans on Twitter expressed frustrations about the situation with it being brought up that Zelina’s father was a victim of the 9/11 attacks.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Honors Her Late Father During 9/11 Tribute

Today is the 20th anniversary of the tragic attacks of 9/11, and people all over the United States are honoring those who lost their lives and honoring the families that lost loved ones and friends in the attacks. WWE's Zelina Vega (real name Thea Trinidad) lost her father Michael Angel Trinidad in the attack on the World Trade Center, and at the time Thea was 10 years old. During today's ceremony, she read her father's name and honored him with a sweet tribute, and you can watch the tribute in the post below (via B/R Wrestling). Our thoughts go out to Thea and her family and friends and all those who lost loved ones on 9/11.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Zelina Vega Commemorates Her Father On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

Zelina Vega is a pretty big deal at WWE currently. She’s one of the very few superstars who swam against the tides of talent releases and actually joined back WWE. She was 10-years-old when she lost her father in the 9/11 terror attacks, and she took some time to remember him today.
WWE
ComicBook

Naruto: WWE's Zelina Vega Shows Off Akatsuki Inspired Gear Almost Worn on SmackDown

WWE's Zelina Vega showed off some awesome new gear inspired by the Itachi Uchiha and the Akatsuki group from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto that she almost got to wear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown! Vega has definitely struck a chord with fans in the past for the number of fun pop culture inspired looks and full wrestling gear that she has shown off since coming back to the WWE, and couple this with the fun Naruto inspired looks and cosplay she has shared through social media in her spare time, and fans couldn't wait to see what was next.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Carmella
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Liv Morgan
Wrestling-edge.com

Carmella ‘Furious’ After Brock Lesnar Return

Wow, if you were to check out the Twitter accounts of Carmella and Liv Morgan, you would be shocked by the dead air that is currently happening over there. What could possibly be going wrong here? Obviously it couldn’t be WWE messing up two talented stars, could it? Certainly not because we surely know WWE much better than that. Okay, sarcasm aside, Carmella and Liv Morgan have a really good reason to be going dark on their Twitter and it involves Brock Lesnar and WWE. WWE Attitude Era Diva Returns To Smackdown.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Seth Rollins defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week on Super SmackDown and then attacked him. Michael Cole welcomes us and talks about what happened to Edge, and how we will find out the ramifications this week.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Stuns Chris Benoit Fans

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Chris Benoit will always be regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers to ever live but the murder-suicide of his family will forever stain his name. Chris Benoit’s son signed with a surprising company as well.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWE
411mania.com

Photos and Clips of Dark Matches From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Taping

As we previously reported, WWE held several dark matches after Smackdown ended last night. They included Happy Corbin getting beat up by Finn Balor before losing to Drew McIntyre. The dark matches included:. * Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley before Smackdown. * Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin via DQ. *...
WWE
Popculture

Hulk Hogan Devastated by Death of 'Loyal Friend' and Dog Duke

Hulk Hogan is mourning the loss of his "loyal friend." On Wednesday, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame went to Twitter to announce that his dog Duke died. Hogan showed two photos of Duke and said that he's "so sad" about the loss. Hogan added, "I love you, Duke," at the end of the Tweet.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Plan To Fire John Cena Leaks

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena was also humiliated by Brock Lesnar at his WWE SummerSlam match.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Jeff Hardy Smackdown ‘Retirement’ Match Leaks?

WWE veteran star Jeff Hardy was recently spotted by the fans in a segment on RAW this week where he was chasing after the 24/7 Championship. The fans have been heavily criticizing involving a multi-time former world champion in such a segment. Brock Lesnar WWE Extreme Rules Spoiler Leaks. Jeff...
WWE
PWMania

The Hurt Business Reuniting Following Bobby Lashley’s Loss of The WWE Title?

Shortly after Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to capture the WWE Title, there were a couple of teases in regards to a possible reunion of the Hurt Business faction. First, Cedric Alexander tweeted “if only you had some backup” in response to Lashley’s loss. Second, MVP posted a photo of himself on a plane with Shelton Benjamin and included the following caption:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jonathan Gresham Reacts To His ROH Pure Title Loss At Death Before Dishonor

As seen during Sunday night’s ROH “Death Before Dishonor” pay-per-view event, Jonathan Gresham lost the Pure Title to Josh Woods. Following the loss, Gresham said,. “I’m deflated, to say the least, but the Pure Division is now in good hands with Josh Woods. I just have to figure out what I need to do next because my goal is still purifying this company.”
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Firing Star For Second Time?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon takes the call of firing the talents and he has been cutting down a plethora of talents recently due to budget cuts. He might have let go another star who is none other than Davey Boy Smith Jr, son of WWE Hall of Famer the British Bulldog. He had a stint with the company previously from 2006-2011.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy