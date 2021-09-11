MARTIN KEOWN: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer now has the weapons to play all-out attack... Man United can return to the deadly force they once were and meet all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s needs

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players who has ever played the beautiful game. The Portuguese maestro has conquered Portugal, England, Spain and Italy with his football teams, and he also conquered Europe in 2016 with his national team. It seems like he has nothing to prove anymore. However, as everyone is aware, Ronaldo plays with immense intensity even now, and he recently decided to exchange sunny Italy for a return to his second home: Manchester.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO