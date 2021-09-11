Who will take United's penalties this season?

Bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest have sacked Chris Hughton as manager, after taking just one point from their opening seven Championship matches this season.The Reds were beaten 2-0 at home by Middlesbrough on Wednesday night to seal the 62-year-old’s fate, after a little over 11 months in the role.He took over in October last season from Sabri Lamouchi with Forest one off the bottom having lost all four matches to that point, and guided them to 17th by the end of the 2020/21 campaign.However, they finished the term on a six-game winless streak and lost six of the first seven in the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO