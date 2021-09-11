CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Life goes on!' Juventus boss Max Allegri shrugs off Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Man United as he says star 'didn't want to play for the club anymore' and insists the Italian giants are bigger than any one player

Cover picture for the articleMassimiliano Allegri has played down the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Manchester United, saying the Portuguese star 'didn't want to play for Juventus anymore.'. The 36-year-old completed his return to Old Trafford for an initial fee of £12.85million shortly before the transfer deadline. Ronaldo could make the first appearance...

