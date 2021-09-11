Watch: Red Velvet Takes 6th Win For “Queendom” On “Music Core”; Performances By HyunA & DAWN, BTOB, Stray Kids, And More

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week's episode, HyunA & Dawn debuted with "Ping Pong", DAY6's Young K made his solo debut with "Guard You", and ICHILLIN' debuted with "GOT'YA". Lee Hi returned with "Red Lipstick", Sungmin made a comeback with "Goodnight, Summer", Baek Ah Yeon came back with "0%", A.C.E made their comeback with "Changer", PURPLE K!SS returned with "Zombie", OMEGA X made a comeback with "What's Goin' On", Hong Ju Hyun returned with "Flower", and Lee Ki Chan returned with "One Room".
