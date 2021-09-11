Watch: Red Velvet Takes 6th Win For “Queendom” On “Music Core”; Performances By HyunA & DAWN, BTOB, Stray Kids, And More

Celebrity couple (and new musical duo) HyunA and DAWN will be the next guests on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!. HyunA and DAWN, who have been dating for over five years, released a duet album “1+1=1” on September 9. They promote their new album by putting on a fiery performance for the cast of “Amazing Saturday” in the preview for next week’s episode. HyunA confesses that she loves the atmosphere of “Amazing Saturday” and throws herself into the mission with 100 percent of her passion. Her cute “couple” moments with DAWN also spark the envy of the single members of the cast.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO