The making of Cristiano Ronaldo - the megastar: Five 90-minute naps a day on fresh sheets, cryotherapy chambers, ankle weights in training, sunbeds... and personal chefs cooking six daily high-protein meals!
When Cristiano Ronaldo rocked up at Manchester United in a Lamborghini this week, it felt just like the good old days. Of course, Ronaldo is a different man now at the age of 36 from the one who left United 12 years ago. A father of four, a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or and an even bigger star after conquering Europe with Real Madrid and Portugal.www.chatsports.com
