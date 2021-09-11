Louise Harris Of Tramshed Tech: “Listen to your intuition”

One of my earliest memories of growing up as a bilingual child in the Philippines was that my siblings and I felt…well, rather special. The fact that from the age of two or three, we could rattle off in French amongst ourselves, then within seconds and without a moment’s hesitation, switch to English when addressing our relatives or friends around us, always seemed to enthral and impress some people. It was at times annoying though, because occasionally, my mother’s friends, who found it irresistibly cute that we could speak French, would squeeze our cheeks in delight and beg us to say something in French (anything!) even if they couldn’t understand a word we said.

