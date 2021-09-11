CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Offers Adorable Little Plushy Called Issho With GR Models In Britain

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there are many reasons to buy a new Toyota GR Supra or GR Yaris, the most adorable will certainly be the little plushy you get with your new car in the U.K. GR Issho is a little mascot and companion that Toyota has created to join buyers of GR and GR Sport models on their adventures. The word Issho means “together” in Japanese and the stuffed toy is designed to fit into your car’s cupholder or on the passenger seat.

#Mascot#Britain#Sports Cars#Gr Yaris#Japanese
