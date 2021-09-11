Lizz Warner Of Gleam: “Take a vacation or ‘staycation’”

Take a vacation or ‘staycation’ — you don’t have to be traveling to enjoy the benefits of time off. Sometimes having a break in your hometown can do wonders to allow you to catch up on life, socialize and run errands you never had time to do. This can be as small as taking breaks in the middle of the day. Sometimes I’ll go shopping in the middle of the day, explore a new neighborhood, etc. — just to get my eyes off a screen for a bit.