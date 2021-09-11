CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahkyra Terrell Of Minding My Vision: “Find your tribe”

By Ben Ari
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind your tribe. I had to find a supportive community that allowed for me to exist as I was. No pressure to be better right away. Yes, they held me accountable, but they also understood that my system was healing itself. My tribe recognized when I was struggling with burnout and called me out on it. It’s important that you reconnect with those who offer you empathy and support. Empathy is when you can communicate with a person what they are saying and feeling without inserting your opinions or biases. It’s a deep level of understanding that goes beyond sympathy which says, “I acknowledge but don’t fully understand”. Empathy allows for the building of connection and reduction of shame that can come with feeling burnout.

