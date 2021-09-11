Hideaway: Go for the view. Stay for the food.

In the hills of Western Maryland is a new glamping experience for those who want a getaway with a touch of the outdoors without going into full-on camping mode.

With lush fields and forests, 180 degrees of farmland and mountain views about two hours from Frederick in Accident, Hideaway Co. bills itself as a glamping destination, complete with gourmet food and drinks — and flush toilets and beds — and pretty much anything else you could need. When you book a night in one of their bell tents, you’re told to bring along any clothes and medicine you may need; they’ll handle the rest.

Which was true. I visited in July, and they took care of my guest and me from start to finish, giving us a ride from car to tent in a golf cart, bringing us meals served on trays (regardless of where we happened to be hanging out at the time), even zipping up and fastening our tent when a storm rolled in around dinnertime, and turning on the interior lights in the tents when it got dark. We really didn’t have to think about anything because Hideaway staff was so attentive and on top of things. We could just relax.

During that one-night excursion, I was left with one major takeaway: If nothing else, go for the food.

It was exquisite.

It’s no wonder that Hideaway founder and owner Anna Baird has a background in the food and hotel industries. The four-course meal, created by chef Kevin Hunninen, was the event of the night (well, that and the thunderstorm that suddenly blew in and left just as quickly).

“We also bring in guest chefs, which can shift the whole experience a little,” Baird said. “What makes us stand out, what makes us ‘glamping,’ is that it’s not cooking hot dogs over a fire,” Baird said. “We take care of people. We recognize that a lot of people are out of their element. This is the first time they’re trying something like this. They’re out of their comfort zone. And what makes people feel more comfortable than a bar and a restaurant? And not having to try to get a fire started or inadvertently giving yourself food poisoning from hot dogs that sat in your car.”

Sometime between happy hour and dusk, a chef’s assistant found me lounging at the fire pit and brought me a tray of starters, noting where everything was sourced locally or regionally, from vegetables to the goat cheese spread. With Hideaway situated among a bounty of farmland, staff has access to produce, proteins and apothecaries in the region. The weekend I was there, they served oyster mushrooms from a forager.

There we were, sitting in the middle of a cornfield, eating food that was just as good, if not better, than any restaurant in Frederick, Baltimore or D.C.

As an aside, I have some tricky dietary restrictions, and Hideaway not only catered to my wonky needs but totally killed it. My dishes were so exquisite, so delicious, a friend who joined me for the night found himself just as enthralled by my plates as he was by his.

Later, we would move into the Hospitality Tent, situated in the center of camp, and choose a table in a dining area, along with about a dozen other guests. There, we were served salads, a main course and desserts. Even my specialty dessert was out of this world — shortbread cookies with blueberries and strawberries and vegan whipped cream with mint leaves.

Fireflies flickered in the fields surrounding us as dusk settled into night, and after a few hours spent eating (yes, hours), everyone moseyed back to their tents, and the whole place was dark and silent by about 10:30.

Hideaway partners with local businesses to offer various activities for guests, who can add on massage appointments, artisan-led craft workshops and nearby excursions to their trips. A nearby cidery that uses locally-sourced apples hosts onsite cider tastings. Yoga is available on Saturday mornings.

Their season started in June and concludes mid-October with the Autumn Glory Festival.

As they put it, Hideaway offers a “space to recharge and focus on physical wellness and mental health.”

They don’t have Wi-Fi, and that’s by design.

“We just want you to relax and be present,” Baird said. “Everyone’s like, ‘But I see a Wi-Fi network.’ I’m like, ‘That’s my Wi-Fi network. Because I’m working — you’re not.’ Just enjoy being here.”