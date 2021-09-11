CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesville, MI

Jonesville reaches over 120 offensive points this season in a 48-0 win over Union City

Hillsdale Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESVILLE— For a moment on Friday night, September 10th, it looked like the Jonesville Comets had met their first defensive challenge this season. The Union City Chargers, coming off an impressive win over the Quincy Orioles in week 2, stormed their way onto Jonesville's home field with an opportunity to pull of an early season upset over the undefeated Comets. The Comets were coming off a earth-shattering 52-21 siege of the Homer Trojans. Moving into this Friday night, the offense for Jonesville would not let up from their previous weeks.

www.hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Homer, MI
City
Jonesville, MI
City
Union City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Union City, MI
Sports
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy