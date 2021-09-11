Jonesville reaches over 120 offensive points this season in a 48-0 win over Union City

JONESVILLE— For a moment on Friday night, September 10th, it looked like the Jonesville Comets had met their first defensive challenge this season. The Union City Chargers, coming off an impressive win over the Quincy Orioles in week 2, stormed their way onto Jonesville's home field with an opportunity to pull of an early season upset over the undefeated Comets. The Comets were coming off a earth-shattering 52-21 siege of the Homer Trojans. Moving into this Friday night, the offense for Jonesville would not let up from their previous weeks.