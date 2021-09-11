US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11, in Shadow of Afghan War’s End

Days after Rylee McCollum was was brought back home with a battle hero's welcome, Senator John Barrasso paid tribute to the fallen marine with a speech on the senate floor. "Madame President, I come to the floor today to pay tribute to the life and service of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum," Barrasso began. "He was from Bondurant, Wyoming. On Thursday, August 26th, the United States lost 13 men and women in uniform; 11 Marines, an Army soldier, and a Navy corpsman. They were killed by a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least 20 additional Marines were wounded. It was the deadliest day for our nation's Military in more than a decade. One of those fallen heroes was Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum. Madam President, he was just 20 years old. Rylee McCollum's life demonstrated the best of our nation."

JACKSON, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO