US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11, in Shadow of Afghan War’s End

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the deadliest terror strike ever on U.S. soil. The milestone anniversary arrived Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled...

