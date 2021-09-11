CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pitt County, NC

Letters: Pirates are not protecting Pirates from COVID-19

Daily Reflector
 7 days ago

This letter is in response to the Sept. 1 Article “Don’t become a statistic:” Get vaccinated as delta variant spreads. COVID-19 has controlled our lives for nearly a year and a half now, which is information that comes as a surprise to no one. For young people like me, exploring the world of living on my own for the first time always seemed like it would be the most spectacular experience of my lifetime, but every minute of it has been plagued by COVID.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get Emergency Use Authorization For Kids 5-11 By Halloween

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As COVID cases in kids continue to rise in schools across the country, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for some. The FDA could authorize a vaccine for emergency use authorization in children between the ages of 5-11 by Halloween. Doctors at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh say the number of kids being admitted for COVID continues to rise, blaming it on the delta variant, so they’re hopeful a vaccine for the younger kids will be available soon so the numbers can start going down. The latest data from the Pennsylvania Department...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Coronavirus
City
Jacksonville, NC
Greenville, NC
Health
County
Pitt County, NC
Greenville, NC
Coronavirus
City
Greenville, NC
Pitt County, NC
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Patients Coming To AHN From Other States With Overwhelmed Hospital Systems

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AHN is taking care of patients from across the country as hospitals reach capacity in other states. This comes as West Virginia’s most recent numbers reached a record of almost 900 people hospitalized with COVID-19. On July 4, that number was 52. AHN says they are constantly hearing from hospitals all over the country. It has a delicate balance of helping them and still meeting the needs of our region. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave a morbid view on the situation. “A lot more people are going to die,” he said during a briefing Wednesday. “If you have chosen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Mental Health#Covid 19#Covid#Vidant#Trillium Health Resources
Daily Reflector

Letter: Gameday concessions reflect poorly on ECU

I know you have heard from quite a few Pirate Club members and just fans in general with regard to last weekend’s football game. I’ve seen a few responses to emailed complaints on how concessions were handled at the game and I have to say the responses were weak and lackluster at best.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Reflector

Fair returns Tuesday to begin second century in PItt County

On Tuesday, 101 years to the day of the launch of the first-ever Pitt County fair, the gates will reopen to begin what is considered to be another historic year. The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair, which celebrated the century mark with a six-day run in 2019, is among county fairs across the country working to make a comeback after being closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Daily Reflector

Sept. 16 Bless Your Heart

A no BYH to those drivers blaring their loud music. You don’t realize that you are disturbing businesses. It’s an invasion of privacy and hurts people’s ears. And police should enforce noise ordinance in city limits because it’s getting out of hand. A new study claims that overeating does not...
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Reflector

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates 81st home

Community leaders joined supporters of Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County earlier this week to celebrate the organization’s 81st home. The house on Vanderbilt Road in Greenville was dedicated on Tuesday, the organization announced. A family of four will call the three bedroom house a home. The family spent numerous...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Daily Reflector

Brewster probe looks at deaths, building safety at ECU

A team investigating cancer deaths of several ECU professors have provided federal authorities with more information about the building they worked in. ECU’s Environmental Health and Safety Facilities Services team last week provided information about the A-Wing of the Brewster Building to the CDC’ National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The institute sought the information during an Aug. 24 meeting with ECU official after concerns about the building were raised by faculty.
GREENVILLE, NC
Daily Reflector

Pay study to be conducted in Ayden

AYDEN — Town employees may have a raise in their future. The Ayden Board of Commissioners discussed the possibility of boosting pay rates at its Monday meeting. A pay comparison for the Ayden Police Department and surrounding police departments was presented by Town Manager Matt Livingston during the virtual meeting.
AYDEN, NC
Daily Reflector

Sept. 17 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com. The Major Benjamin May chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is asking the community to join it in celebrating Constitution Week on Sept. 17-23, marking the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. The group asks everyone to ring a bell, jangle their keys, or honk their car horn at 4 p.m today to commemorate the event.
WINTERVILLE, NC
Daily Reflector

Man arrested for DWI after collision with tree

Law enforcement arrested a man and charged him with driving while impaired after he drove into a tree on King Arthur Road near his home in Greenville’s Camelot neighborhood. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol arrested Terry Evans, 63, of 704 Lancelot Drive at 6:31 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to reports from the agency.
Daily Reflector

Pamlico Writers host poet laureate competition on Sept. 26

Two area writers will go before a panel of judges later this month to see who will become the 2021 Heart of the Pamlico Poet Laureate. The Pamlico Writers’ Group is hosting the competition at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Pamlico Books, 149 N. Market St., Washington, N.C. Christina...
NEW BERN, NC
13newsnow.com

How to protect kids under 12 from COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Children are continuing to make up a larger percentage of new COVID-19 cases. Kids under 12 aren't eligible for the vaccine, making them more at-risk. Experts say there are important steps you can take to protect your kids. COVID-19 continues to be top of mind for parents...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy