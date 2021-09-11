CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Quant (QNT): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuant (QNT): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Quant is a fast-growing blockchain that seeks to connect blockchains and networks without reducing their efficiency. The Overledger 2.0.5 has been launched by Quant to bridge Stablecoin, NFT, and DeFi ecosystems with blockchain payments. Quant’s future goal is to create a...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Port Finance (PORT): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Port Finance (PORT): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol built on Solana’s permissionless ecosystem. It plans to provide a full range of lending products including fixed and variable rate lending, as well as interest rate swaps. The platform recently announced a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Only1 (LIKE): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Only1 (LIKE): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Blockchain social networking platform Only1 is re-inventing how users interact with content creators. Built on Solana, Only1 has given users a decentralized approach to social media as its two novel mechanisms have removed the middleman factor. Only1 has rolled out its...
LOTTERY
investing.com

Decentral (DG): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Decentral (DG): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Blockchain gaming continues to gain ground in the crypto-space because of its play-to-earn feature, incentivizing gaming. Decentral Games, a new platform for gaming, has made gamers ‘the house’, giving them control of funds and 50% of their losses. Decentral looks set...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
investing.com

Telos (TLOS): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Telos (TLOS): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Telos, a third-generation blockchain that prides itself on speed and feeless transactions, is pushing for more adoption with utilities in gaming and NFTs. TLOS, the native token of the Telos blockchain, has been on a good run this week with a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Revain (REV): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Revain (REV): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Revain is a network designed to provide developers with accurate and credible reviews about their blockchain products. Launched in 2018, Revain currently has two tokens, RVN and REV token, which facilitates the smooth running of the network. Revain operates a decentralized...
MARKETS
investing.com

Mobox (MBOX): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Mobox (MBOX): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Mobox, a play-to-earn game now dubbed as GameFi by the platform, is revolutionizing blockchain gaming by creating the perfect NFT gaming mechanism. The Binance backed platform has done wonders since its launch this year, with its token surging over 400% last...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Arweave (AR): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Arweave (AR): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments. Data stored on Arweave blockweave has now exceeded 11 terabytes. ANS-104, a new update on Arweave, has seen 20,000 files uploaded to the Arweave blockweave. AR,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Smart Contracts#Price Updates#Community Quant#Nft#Mapps#Overledger 2 0 5#Twtr#Giulio55485330#Er721#Overledger Payment Api#Usdc#Dai#Usdt#The Quant Network
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Announces Ambitious Plans To Expand Customer Offerings on Its Platforms

US crypto exchange Coinbase is seeking membership with the National Futures Association (NFA) amid proposed plans to expand its customer offerings. The company says it is pushing to offer futures and derivatives trading on its platforms. In an interview with The Scoop podcast, head of institutional sales Brett Tejpaul said...
MARKETS
investing.com

Bunicorn (BUNI): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Bunicorn (BUNI): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Bunicorn is a project that uniquely combines a DeFi-based gaming platform with a P2P automated market-making decentralized exchange (DEX). The project launched its first game on August 31st and quickly rose to become the third most active project on the Binance...
GAMBLING
insidebitcoins.com

Quant Price Up 19.8% to $397.94 – Where to Buy QNT

Quant is among the few cryptocurrencies in the top 10 list that are still trading in the green zone this weekend. Despite dips across the broader market, the coin has managed to make double-digit gains in the past 24 hours. Quant has already created an all-time high at $400, making it one of the best-performing coins.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

If Shiba Inu is a ‘shitcoin,’ why are exchanges still listing it

The era of meme-crypto currencies seems to be far from over. While many rip-offs rallied on the back of Dogecoin‘s success, none have achieved a feat as considerable as Shiba Inu. Ranked 55th on CoinMarketCap, the joke coin already has billions in market capitalization. However, another measure of its success lately has been its debut on many major exchanges.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Evertec vs. Global Payments: Which Payment Technology Stock is a Better Investment?

With increasing digitization in almost every sector, the need for digital payment is also rising. Consequently, the digital payment services industry is expected to register significant growth in the near term. We think payment technology stocks EVERTEC (EVTC) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) should benefit from the solid industry prospects. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is in the transaction processing business. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services - Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. In comparison, Atlanta, Ga.-headquartered Global Payments Inc. (GPN) provides payment technology and software solutions for cards, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions; Issuer Solutions; and Business and Consumer Solutions.
MARKETS
investing.com

Alt winds of change? What an altcoin season would mean for crypto

A new alt season is here — at least, according to some crypto industry commentators. Over the last month, altcoins — aka cryptocurrencies that aren’t Bitcoin (BTC) — have surged in price, with projects such as Solana, Cardano and Polkadot seeing their tokens triple in value. However, though people are screaming “alt season” with an air of familiarity, the industry is still very much exploring uncharted territory.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Avalanche Foundation raises $230M to support DeFi ecosystem

The Avalanche Foundation has announced a significant $230M investment from a venture capital group spearheaded by Polychain and Three Arrows Capital for the purpose of supporting the growth of the DeFi ecosystem and their ever-expanding list of applications that utilize the blockchain. Since launching in September 2020, Avalanche has cultivated...
CHARITIES
investing.com

Interim Data Provides Valuable Info That Drives Global Market Volatility

Wall Street Horizon launched Interim Calendar featuring key dates and information between earnings announcements – we look at two firms with upcoming interim events. Dividend policy changes are positive this year, but there is a caution flag waving. A consumer discretionary name with a sputtering share price is profiled as...
STOCKS
investing.com

A Brand New Strategy to Outperform the Market

POWR Stocks Under 10 is a brand new active trading newsletter which gets its picks from the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 trading strategy with average annual returns of +62.88%! This is our first weekly commentary where I will be sharing some thoughts on our strategy, the overall current S&P 500 (SPY) environment and how you can access our first 4 trades. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 16, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).
STOCKS
investing.com

BHP Group: Shareholder Value Greater than Ever

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is a diversified natural resources company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and the mining of various metals and coal. I am bullish on the stock. (See BHP stock charts on TipRanks) Value Drivers. BHP reported strong H2 results in August....
STOCKS
investing.com

XRApplied Technologies Inc (XRA)

June 11 (Reuters) - Zadar Ventures Ltd ZAD.V :* ZADAR MOVES TOWARD DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH XRAPPLIED SAS AFTER COMPLETING DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS* INTENDS TO ENTER INTO A... March 1 (Reuters) - Zadar Ventures Ltd ZAD.V* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement* Will issue 20 million units at $0.10 per unit* Says proceeds will be...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy