Quant (QNT): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

With increasing digitization in almost every sector, the need for digital payment is also rising. Consequently, the digital payment services industry is expected to register significant growth in the near term. We think payment technology stocks EVERTEC (EVTC) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) should benefit from the solid industry prospects. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is in the transaction processing business. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services - Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. In comparison, Atlanta, Ga.-headquartered Global Payments Inc. (GPN) provides payment technology and software solutions for cards, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions; Issuer Solutions; and Business and Consumer Solutions.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO