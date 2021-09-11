CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Birding by Boat

ca.gov
 7 days ago

Entertained by birds? Enjoy kayaking? Why not mix the two? Birdwatching is a great way to observe animals in their natural habitat, and being on the water allows you to see a wide variety of birds, and other wildlife. All levels of birders and paddlers are welcome. Each session will include a brief kayaking demonstration as well as kayak equipment and binoculars to borrow. The cost is $30 per person in county, $32 out of county and registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Stefanie Landman at Stefanie.Landman@sonoma-county.org.

parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
fargounderground.com

Birding for Kids with Audubon Dakota

Kids ages 7 to 12 are invited to learn about the different species of birds in our area and how to identify them, with staff from Audubon Dakota. Join us as we meet at the Main Library and walk to one of the organizations nearby Urban Woods and Prairies sites.
ANIMALS
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Birds, birds, birds!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is gearing up to open their new Budgie Exhibit! It’s an interactive exhibit where you can hang out with the birds and even feed them. Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says they’re very curious animals. “This is what...
MONROE, LA
chinookobserver.com

Birding: Looking forward to the birds of winter

Most of the summer birds have left. My yard and I await the arrival of the winter visitors. I will welcome them back with clean feeders and fresh water in the bird baths. I have my binoculars, scope, and camera at the ready. Which species will be the first to be sighted? Thinking back, the golden-crowned sparrow might be first or perhaps the white-throated sparrow might make a surprise visit and be the first. It is only an occasional visitor to the Peninsula, so I will have to wait and see!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Kayaks#Spring Lake#Birding#Birdwatching
visitluzernecounty.com

Bird Walk with Doug Gross

Doug Gross, retired PA Game Commission biologist and eBird coordinator, will guide us on a bird walk in the woods and shrub lands of Ricketts Glen State Park. Good boots are recommended for walking. Please bring your own bug spray, face coverings, and binoculars. Park and meet at the Park...
ANIMALS
Elko Daily Free Press

Meet the birds and flowers of Alaska

September 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Lois Ports will give a presentation on a recent trip to Nome, Alaska. This PowerPoint talk will feature photos of the scenery, wildlife, birds and flowers that she and her husband Mark saw on the trip. It will include range maps for the birds that were seen, and she will discuss how many of these birds that breed in the far northern tundra of Alaska migrate through our area in the spring, fall or both. She will also include interesting facts from their life histories. We hope you can join us virtually for this presentation.
ANIMALS
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To An Ancient Wisconsin Logging Dam And See A Sight Like No Other

Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
APG of Wisconsin

Bird migration is firing up

Are you ready, birders? September is peak migration season for our long-distance migrants that feed heavily on insects and winter in the tropics. Every oriole, hummingbird, and swallow you see now may be your last until next spring, especially in the north, while grosbeaks, tanagers, catbirds, and buntings continue their exodus as well.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
ca.gov

Stand Up Paddle Boarding 101

Stand-up paddleboarding gives you a unique view of the lake to observe wildlife you might not be able to view from the shore. Join us for an exhilarating experience learning how to paddleboard, while viewing and learning about local flora and fauna. All ability levels and ages 8-plus are welcome. The cost is $25 per person in county, $27 out of county and registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Lesley Pfeiffer at Lesley.Pfeiffer@sonoma-county.org.
CARS
carriagetownenews.com

Boat Show a Big Success for NH Boat Museum

WOLFEBORO — Every summer, New Hampshire Boat Museum (NHBM) hosts the annual Alton Bay Boat Show, an event that attracts people from throughout the region. “It’s a fun event that attracts new visitors every year, which gives us the chance to introduce them to our mission as a museum, too,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Wicked Local

The Bird Folks: Feeding hummingbirds

Do they make any hummingbird feeders that actually don’t leak?. Yes, David, There are indeed hummingbird feeders that don’t leak. They’ve been around for at least forty years, and probably longer. Dripping feeders are a thing of the past. Where do you shop for your feeders, a time capsule?. FYI:...
ANIMALS
National Audubon Society

A Season in the Life of a Bird Biologist: Rochelle Streker Boats to Barrier Islands

I can tell that breeding bird season has begun with all five senses. I can see the birds, in pairs or large groups, performing courtship behaviors and starting to build their nests. I can hear their calls, from the Least Tern’s ever-present squeaking to the alternating check-in calls between a pair of Wilson’s Plovers. I can smell the somewhat unpleasant smell of bird poo as the Black Skimmers begin to nest in larger and larger groups. I can taste the salty air from the spray of the boat, which is required to get to many nesting sites, as I zoom along the coast. This is what summer feels (ha, final sense!) like to a bird biologist in Southwest Florida.
ANIMALS
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Of Birds and Critters

Timing can be everything. And when opportunities present themselves, you have to act - no matter what the outcome. Yep, it’s kinda like Nature calling. You just can’t resist. And so it was that I embarked upon another adventure trip. This time it was to a little waterfront community adjoining Morehead City, North Carolina. Leaving well before dawn, I arrived at my first priority destination. “The Spot” is a locally kept secret that has been in business, under the same family ownership since 1950. That ought to tell you something. It’s located back off the tourist trail and hidden among commercial buildings. Their forte is twofold: First - selling fresh seafood in bulk and second - catering to a screaming demand for their freshly prepared seafood dishes.
ANIMALS
heraldstandard.com

Birds flying high

It always amazed me when I actually participated in the making of anything artistic like a play, a concert, or even a television commercial. You never really knew what went into the production: how many takes, how long, or how stressful it was unless or until you actually lived it. The first recording I ever played for took literally hundreds of takes, and when it was all put together and mastered, it sounded fantastic, but getting to that point was, well, it was very stressful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Marin Independent Journal

Here come the birds of fall

September is when fall birds appear. Arrival dates vary by species and family, of course. Many shorebirds, for instance, have already become quite numerous by the time September begins. You can visit tidal wetlands now and see large flocks of sandpipers with smatterings of yellowlegs, willets, plovers and more. Some birds only pass through, like the charming phalaropes that stop by ponds and wetlands to spin around in little circles to stir up food from the substrate. Most ducks, in contrast to the shorebirds, make a more leisurely southward migration and continue to grow in abundance over the course of fall. While many species are now definitely waxing in numbers, some diving ducks like goldeneyes, buffleheads and mergansers won’t reach their peak population until October and November have gone by.
ANIMALS
New Jersey Herald

Crowds — and birds — flock to Meadowlands Birding Festival

LYNDHURST — Attendance at this year's annual Meadowlands Birding Festival Sunday was spectacular. No, we're not talking about the 200 to 300 people who showed up to nature-walk, enjoy the sounds of a bluegrass band, and listen to lectures about raptors — though that was nice, too. We're talking about...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Birding Today: Birds provide warnings to birds, animals

Among ornithological specialties, one stands out especially well — behavior. If hawks and owls are hiding in trees when seeking a meal or trying to sleep, the nosy jay or crow will find them. These vagabonds have been likened to warning systems in the bird world, as have been corvidae in general. Their high intelligence makes them think, and with that ability also comes amusement. If any of the corvid family are clustering around a group of trees, they have found something that you’ll soon hear about.
ANIMALS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Bird Feeding Restrictions Lifted

We are lifting the previous recommendation to stop feeding birds. However, caution and vigilance are always necessary to help prevent further spread of diseases at bird feeders. Reports of sick or dead birds possibly affected with the mysterious bird illness in Ohio have slowed considerably. A majority of birds reported...
ANIMALS
ocracokeobserver.com

Birds of Ocracoke: The Osprey

Time for much-needed spectacular avian comeback story. The Osprey (Pandion haliaetus) is the only bird of prey in North America that will hover in the air beating its wings before plunging, sometimes at more than 30 mph, feet-first into the water to snag surface-swimming fish. It is not unusual to...
OCRACOKE, NC
pittsburghparent.com

Birds, up close and personal

“I’m looking for kids on the taller side,” announces Anna. Specifically, our khaki-clad “tour guide” is looking for a few youngsters to hold up skinny sticks with meatballs on top so that flying birds, presumably carnivores, can swoop down and gobble them up in midflight. I quietly determine that I...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy