Birding by Boat
Entertained by birds? Enjoy kayaking? Why not mix the two? Birdwatching is a great way to observe animals in their natural habitat, and being on the water allows you to see a wide variety of birds, and other wildlife. All levels of birders and paddlers are welcome. Each session will include a brief kayaking demonstration as well as kayak equipment and binoculars to borrow. The cost is $30 per person in county, $32 out of county and registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Stefanie Landman at Stefanie.Landman@sonoma-county.org.parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov
Comments / 0